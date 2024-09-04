Apple Music Introduces Five New 'Find Your Mood' Stations
Apple Music today introduced five new mood stations that allow you to shuffle through songs fitting for a certain mood. The stations are available to Apple Music subscribers worldwide in the Music app under Home → Find Your Mood.
Apple says the mood stations are personalized based on your Apple Music listening history, and they are always updating with new songs.
The new stations:
- Feel Good: Happy music with a positive vibe
- Energy: Upbeat music to get you moving
- Relax: Music that helps you find peace in the moment
- Focus: Music to help you lock-in to the task at hand
- Feeling Blue: Moody music that helps you lean into feeling down
These five new stations join the "Love" and "Heartbreak" stations that launched earlier this year.
Popular Stories
Apple has announced that on Monday, September 9 it will hold its annual fall event, which means we are just days away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. ...
Apple's annual fall event takes place on Monday, September 9, when it is expected to unveil the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro lineup, and some new Apple Watch models. It may also make some additional new products available, but there are a handful of rumored upcoming devices that we don't expect to make an appearance this month. To help set expectations ahead of Apple's "It's Glowtime"...
Apple will likely announce new Mac models with M4-series chips in November, confidential information obtained by MacRumors claims. According to a reliable source familiar with the matter, Apple will release new Mac models in November 2024. While new Macs are usually released toward the end of the year, this is the first time a launch month has been singled out for the upcoming M4 Macs....
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Are you considering purchasing AirPods, but are wondering whether or not you should wait for new versions to be released? Below, we have rounded up the latest rumors about the next AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max models. AirPods 4 Apple is expected to announce both low-end and mid-tier AirPods 4 models during its upcoming special event on September 9. Both the low-end and mid-tier...