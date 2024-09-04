Apple Music Introduces Five New 'Find Your Mood' Stations

Apple Music today introduced five new mood stations that allow you to shuffle through songs fitting for a certain mood. The stations are available to Apple Music subscribers worldwide in the Music app under Home → Find Your Mood.



Apple says the mood stations are personalized based on your Apple Music listening history, and they are always updating with new songs.

The new stations:



Feel Good: Happy music with a positive vibe

Energy: Upbeat music to get you moving

Relax: Music that helps you find peace in the moment

Focus: Music to help you lock-in to the task at hand

Feeling Blue: Moody music that helps you lean into feeling down

These five new stations join the "Love" and "Heartbreak" stations that launched earlier this year.