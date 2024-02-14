Apple Music Launches New 'Love' and 'Heartbreak' Personalized Stations for Valentine's Day
Apple today announced the launch of two new personalized radio stations that are available to Apple Music subscribers. The "Love" and "Heartbreak" stations come just in time for Valentine's Day. The songs that are available through each station are tailored to each user's taste, featuring preferred artists and similar recommendations.
According to Apple, the Love Station includes songs about romantic love, falling in love, feeling amorous, and the feelings of these experiences. The Heartbreak Station includes songs about heartbreak, unrequited love, breaking up, and sad love.
Apple says that these new stations are "deeply personalized" and designed to offer up the best music for each listener. The stations are continually updated to provide an endless stream of music that fits within the theme.
The Love and Heartbreak stations can be accessed via the Stations for You section on the Listen Now page.
Top Rated Comments
Love: Tim Apple announces several bug fixes, new and improved features for the next version of iOS
Heartbreak: More bugs found, battery life issues, features don't come out until x.3 release
**ducking rotten tomatoes and heads of lettuce**