Huawei Aims to Upstage Sep 9 Apple Event With Tri-Fold Phone Debut

by

Huawei has announced a September 10 event where the Chinese company plans to unveil the world's first tri-folding smartphone, with the timing of the event an apparently deliberate attempt to upstage Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 reveal.

huawei trifold event

Huawei teaser showing tri-fold shape

Huawei hasn't yet officially shown off the pocketable phone, which reportedly has a 10-inch display when completely unfolded, but the company has shared a teaser on Weibo that depicts a device with three folding sides in a sort of reverse Z-shape, leaving little to the imagination about what's headlining the event.

Concepts of a three-fold device have not been in short supply over the years, but Huawei clearly thinks it can bring one to market, although DSCC analyst Ross Young has suggested that it will be the most expensive smartphone yet. The company's consumer and automotive technology executive Richard Yu called it an "epoch-making product."

The Huawei event is scheduled for September 10 at 2:30 p.m. China Standard Time. That translates to 11.30 p.m. Pacific Time on September 9, so the same day of Apple's "It's Glowtime" event for observers on the US West Coast. Apart from the foldable, new smartwatches and an electric car are also expected to be announced by Huawei on stage.

Huawei's recent resurgence has significantly challenged Apple's position in the Chinese smartphone market. According to research firm Canalys, Apple's standing in China has notably declined, with the company falling out of the top five smartphone vendors by market share in the second quarter of 2023.

In stark contrast, Huawei has experienced a remarkable upswing during the same period. The company saw its smartphone shipments in China surge by 41% compared to the same quarter last year, marking the fastest growth rate among the top five brands in the country.

Apple is unlikely to release a foldable iPhone before 2027, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. Apple is widely expected to release a large-screen foldable iPad or MacBook to kick-off its foray into the product category‌.

Tags: Foldable iPhone Guide, Huawei

Popular Stories

iPhone 16 Pro Mock Article

iPhone 16 Launch Month Is Here: Everything We Know

Sunday September 1, 2024 5:00 am PDT by
Apple has announced that on Monday, September 9 it will hold its annual fall event, which means we are just days away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. ...
Read Full Article75 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Wednesday August 28, 2024 2:45 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article164 comments
macbook pro m3 new blue

Best Buy Labor Day Sale Takes Up to $1,000 Off M3 MacBook Pro

Friday August 30, 2024 7:51 am PDT by
Best Buy and Amazon have introduced major discounts on the M3 MacBook Pro today, offering up to $1,000 off select models. This includes an all-time low price on the entry-level M3 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro at $1,299.00, down from $1,599.00, and a massive $1,000 discount on the high-end 16-inch model exclusively for Best Buy members. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy and...
Read Full Article50 comments
Glowtime What Not To Expect Feature 1 1

What Not to Expect at Apple Event on September 9: 'It's Glowtime'

Sunday September 1, 2024 1:06 am PDT by
Apple's annual fall event takes place on Monday, September 9, when it is expected to unveil the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro lineup, and some new Apple Watch models. It may also make some additional new products available, but there are a handful of rumored upcoming devices that we don't expect to make an appearance this month. To help set expectations ahead of Apple's "It's Glowtime"...
Read Full Article37 comments
Apple Logo Spotlight

Apple Likely to Launch M4 Macs in November

Sunday September 1, 2024 1:43 am PDT by
Apple will likely announce new Mac models with M4-series chips in November, confidential information obtained by MacRumors claims. According to a reliable source familiar with the matter, Apple will release new Mac models in November 2024. While new Macs are usually released toward the end of the year, this is the first time a launch month has been singled out for the upcoming M4 Macs....
Read Full Article82 comments
airpods max pro 2 new blue

What to Expect From the AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 3, and AirPods Max 2

Friday August 30, 2024 2:34 pm PDT by
Are you considering purchasing AirPods, but are wondering whether or not you should wait for new versions to be released? Below, we have rounded up the latest rumors about the next AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max models. AirPods 4 Apple is expected to announce both low-end and mid-tier AirPods 4 models during its upcoming special event on September 9. Both the low-end and mid-tier...
Read Full Article

Top Rated Comments

brofkand Avatar
brofkand
15 minutes ago at 05:30 am
Apple is really missing the boat with foldables just like they missed the boat with AI. The current leadership has no vision. Vision Pro is a dead-end.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Snapperjw Avatar
Snapperjw
9 minutes ago at 05:37 am
But no one in the US or Europe is going to buy it, so I wouldn’t say they are going to upstage Apple.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gaximus Avatar
gaximus
13 minutes ago at 05:32 am
Because bi-folding phones are doing so well.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Motawa Avatar
Motawa
12 minutes ago at 05:33 am
and no one will care a bit.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Abazigal Avatar
Abazigal
12 minutes ago at 05:34 am

Apple is really missing the boat with foldables just like they missed the boat with AI. The current leadership has no vision. Vision Pro is a dead-end.
And then the boat turns out to be the Titanic and Apple leadership reacts a collective sigh of relief. ?‍?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
neuropsychguy Avatar
neuropsychguy
8 minutes ago at 05:38 am

Apple is really missing the boat with foldables just like they missed the boat with AI. The current leadership has no vision. Vision Pro is a dead-end.
Your sarcasm is a little too subtle for most people. You might want to include /s.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments