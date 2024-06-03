Foldable iPhone Unlikely to Launch Before 2027

Apple is unlikely to release a foldable iPhone before 2027, but it could significantly disrupt the market when it launches, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.



The report highlights that foldable phones currently represent a mere 1.5% of the smartphone market, with projections suggesting an increase to 4.8% by 2028. Apple is apparently "still evaluating component specifications and performance, with strict requirements for crease and reliability." Screen creasing is an issue that plagues many current foldable devices, raising concerns about long-term durability and the risk of screen damage from debris.

Despite the emergence of a range of popular foldable devices from the likes of Samsung, Huawei, Motorola, and Nubia, Apple's delayed entry to the foldable space is not necessarily a disadvantage. The company's significant market influence and established customer base mean that a foldable ‌iPhone‌ could quickly gain popularity upon release. As a result, analysts believe that Apple's entry into the foldable phone space could "significantly shift market dynamics."

Apple is widely expected to release a large-screen foldable iPad or MacBook to kick-off its foray into the product category before launching a higher volume foldable ‌iPhone‌.