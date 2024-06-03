Foldable iPhone Unlikely to Launch Before 2027

by

Apple is unlikely to release a foldable iPhone before 2027, but it could significantly disrupt the market when it launches, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Yellow
The report highlights that foldable phones currently represent a mere 1.5% of the smartphone market, with projections suggesting an increase to 4.8% by 2028. Apple is apparently "still evaluating component specifications and performance, with strict requirements for crease and reliability." Screen creasing is an issue that plagues many current foldable devices, raising concerns about long-term durability and the risk of screen damage from debris.

Despite the emergence of a range of popular foldable devices from the likes of Samsung, Huawei, Motorola, and Nubia, Apple's delayed entry to the foldable space is not necessarily a disadvantage. The company's significant market influence and established customer base mean that a foldable ‌iPhone‌ could quickly gain popularity upon release. As a result, analysts believe that Apple's entry into the foldable phone space could "significantly shift market dynamics."

Apple is widely expected to release a large-screen foldable iPad or MacBook to kick-off its foray into the product category before launching a higher volume foldable ‌iPhone‌.

Top Rated Comments

jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
46 minutes ago at 09:15 am
I’d be open to get one, but, Apple is WAY behind here, another 3 years of missed opportunities
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
40 minutes ago at 09:21 am
next year= Foldable iPhone Unlikely to Launch Before 2028
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Octavius8 Avatar
Octavius8
37 minutes ago at 09:23 am
I have tried some foldable phones. I NEED one from Apple. Can’t understand why Apple has not been able to develop one, it seems Apple has no capability or desires since there is no Chinese competitors anymore for apple, there is no need to innovate I guess. Good for the consumer!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alexandr Avatar
alexandr
47 minutes ago at 09:13 am
Maybe by that time the foldable phone hysteria will pass...)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Tyler O'Bannon Avatar
Tyler O'Bannon
39 minutes ago at 09:22 am
My body is ready.

I hope it has Apple Pencil support. For non illustrators like myself, that would completely omit the need for an iPad.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TruthWatcher412 Avatar
TruthWatcher412
38 minutes ago at 09:23 am
Glad they're not just jumping in on the hype and hopefully they wait until they get it right to release. Not sure I'd get one or not but still cool to see how it goes.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments