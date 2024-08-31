Top Stories: September 9 iPhone Event, iOS 18.1 Photos Clean Up Tool, and More

by

It's a day earlier than rumors had suggested, but Apple's big iPhone 16 event now has an official date: Monday, September 9. The "It's Glowtime" tagline and glowing Apple logo theme are clear nods to the revamped Siri and new Apple Intelligence features that will undoubtedly be a major point of emphasis for the upcoming devices.

top stories 31aug2024
Much of the news this week focused on what announcements we will and won't see at Apple's upcoming event, with the usual focus on iPhone and Apple Watch perhaps being supplemented by a few other hardware announcements but a number of other updates like Macs not coming until later. This week also saw fresh rounds of operating system beta releases, including some new Apple Intelligence features for those on the iOS 18.1 beta, so read on below for all the details!

Apple Event Announced for September 9: 'It's Glowtime'

Apple has announced plans to hold its annual iPhone-centric event on Monday, September 9, at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. The event is set to start at 10:00 a.m., and select members of the media have been invited to attend.

Its Glowtime Announcement Thumb
This year's event will see Apple unveil the iPhone 16 lineup, new Apple Watch models, and the AirPods 4, plus we'll get official launch dates for iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and Apple's other software updates.

iPhone 16 Likely to Launch on September 20 With These New Features

With Apple's "It's Glowtime" event taking place on Monday, September 9, pre-orders for the new iPhone 16 lineup are likely to begin on Friday, September 13, with a launch to follow on Friday, September 20.

iPhone 16 Mock Header Updated 1
We've recapped many of the rumors we've heard about the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro lineups, so read up for a refresher on what we can expect to see for Apple's latest flagship phones.

Apple's September 9 'It's Glowtime' Event: What to Expect Beyond the iPhone 16

While the iPhone 16 lineup will be the headliner for Apple's September 9 event, we're expecting a number of other product introductions to fill out the day's presentation.

its glowtime event youtube
We're expecting new Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3 models, plus two variants of fourth-generation AirPods, and perhaps a seventh-generation iPad mini and other announcements.

We should also be getting new colors of iPhone and iPad cases and Apple Watch bands, while we'll get final details and release dates for iOS 18 and related operating system updates.

When to Expect the iPhone SE 4 to Launch

The iPhone 16 lineup is right around the corner, but Apple's cheapest iPhone is also in need of an update so when can we expect to see a fourth-generation iPhone SE?

iPhone SE 4 Thumb 1
Rumors are currently pointing to an iPhone SE update in the spring of 2025, which makes sense considering all three previous generations have been introduced in March over the years. Check out our coverage for details on what we're expecting to see in what should be a major update for the budget iPhone.

See the Apple Intelligence Photos App 'Clean Up' Tool in Action

AI-driven Apple Intelligence features won't make the cut for the initial iOS 18 release next month, but Apple has been gradually rolling them out in betas of iOS 18.1, which should see a public release in October.

iOS 18 Photos Clean Up Thumb
In this week's iOS 18.1 beta, the most notable Apple Intelligence addition is Clean Up, a tool in the Photos app that lets you remove unwanted objects from your photos and use generative AI to fill in missing pieces of the photo behind the removed objects.

It's a bit hit-or-miss right now, but it's still a work in progress in beta so check out our hands-on video to see what it's capable of at the moment.

MacBook Pros With M4 Pro and M4 Max Chips Reportedly Being Mass Produced This Month

Based on past history, next month's event will not include any Mac hardware announcements, but Mac updates based around the M4 chip family should arrive before the end of the year.

m3 mbp space black
We're expecting a number of Macs with the base M4 chip similar to the one that debuted in the iPad Pro earlier this year, but there are also more powerful M4 Pro and M4 Max variants in the works, and a new report claims that Apple's supply chain is already gearing up to mass produce updated MacBook Pro models with these more powerful chips.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Popular Stories

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Wednesday August 28, 2024 2:45 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article164 comments
iPhone SE 4 Thumb 1

When to Expect the iPhone SE 4 to Launch

Monday August 26, 2024 9:58 am PDT by
Over two and a half years have passed since Apple released the current iPhone SE, so the device is due for an update. Below, we recap the latest rumors about the next-generation iPhone SE, including potential features and launch timing. Timing The latest word comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter on Sunday, he said he expects the next iPhone SE to launch in the...
Read Full Article79 comments
iPhone Drivers Licenses in Seventh U

iPhone Driver's Licenses in Wallet App Rolling Out in Seventh U.S. State

Wednesday August 28, 2024 9:41 am PDT by
As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple recently started rolling out the ability for Hawaii residents to add a digital version of their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports, businesses, and venues. Hawaii is the seventh U.S. state to support this feature so far,...
Read Full Article53 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Likely to Launch on September 20 With These New Features

Monday August 26, 2024 2:56 am PDT by
Apple is likely to launch its new iPhone 16 lineup in stores on Friday, September 20, and the company has Apple already sent out media invites for its iPhone announcement on Monday, with the tagline "It's Glowtime." Apple plans to introduce the iPhone 16 models, along with the next-generation Apple Watch models, as well as new AirPods. iPhone 16: What to Expect The iPhone 16 series is...
Read Full Article77 comments
m3 mbp space black

MacBook Pros With M4 Pro and M4 Max Chips Reportedly Being Mass Produced This Month

Wednesday August 28, 2024 6:13 am PDT by
Apple's supply chain is beginning mass production of next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips in August, according to Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes. With only a few days remaining in the month, that means that assembly of the laptops has more likely than not already begun. This information aligns with display industry analyst Ross Young...
Read Full Article109 comments
Generic iPhone 17 Feature With Full Width Dynamic Island

iPhone 17 to Feature 12GB RAM, Up From 8GB in iPhone 16 Models

Wednesday August 28, 2024 1:57 am PDT by
Next year's iPhone 17 models will come with 12GB of RAM, up from the 8GB of RAM expected across Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 models, a reputable source of accurate predictions about Apple's plans has claimed. Onboard memory in the existing iPhone 15 lineup is different between non-Pro and Pro models: The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature 6GB of RAM, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro ...
Read Full Article195 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Event Announced for September 9: 'It's Glowtime'

Monday August 26, 2024 9:01 am PDT by
Apple today announced plans to hold its annual iPhone-centric event on Monday, September 9 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. The event is set to start at 10:00 a.m., and select members of the media have been invited to attend. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. This year's event will see Apple unveil the iPhone 16 lineup, new Apple Watch models, and...
Read Full Article302 comments
sonny iphone 16 pro colors

All Four iPhone 16 Pro Colors Revealed in New Image

Monday August 19, 2024 4:00 am PDT by
Leaker Sonny Dickson is back today with a new dummy unit image showing all four iPhone 16 Pro color variants, including the rose gold or "bronze" unit that replaces Blue Titanium in the existing iPhone 15 Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to come in black, white or silver, gray or "Natural Titanium," and a rose or rose gold color replacing Blue Titanium, according to Apple...
Read Full Article290 comments