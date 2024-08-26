When to Expect the iPhone SE 4 to Launch
Over two and a half years have passed since Apple released the current iPhone SE, so the device is due for an update. Below, we recap the latest rumors about the next-generation iPhone SE, including potential features and launch timing.
Timing
The latest word comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter on Sunday, he said he expects the next iPhone SE to launch in the spring of 2025. All three existing iPhone SE models were announced in March over the years, so it seems likely that the fourth-generation model will also be introduced in March next year.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and the technology publication The Information also previously claimed that the next iPhone SE will launch in the first quarter of 2025, so that timeframe has been corroborated by multiple sources. The Information said that Apple suppliers would begin ramping up mass production of the device in October.
Features
The current iPhone SE starts at $429 in the U.S. with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. The device's key features include a 4.7-inch LCD display, A15 Bionic chip, Touch ID, 5G support with a Qualcomm chip, a single 12-megapixel rear camera, and a Lightning port.
The next iPhone SE is rumored to have an iPhone 14-like design with the following features:
- 6.1-inch OLED display
- A18 chip
- Face ID
- USB-C port
- Action button
- Apple-designed 5G chip
- A single 48-megapixel rear camera
- 8GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence
Gurman believes the next iPhone SE will likely be priced in the $400 to $500 range, so the device would remain a lower-cost option in Apple's smartphone lineup, despite gaining a larger display and a more modern set of features.
