Best Apple Labor Day Sales Include Year's Best Prices on iPads, MacBooks, and More

by

As we head into the long weekend ending with Labor Day on Monday, a number of retailers have introduced deals that should be advantageous for anyone shopping around for Apple products and related accessories. In this article we've rounded up some of the best Labor Day deals for Apple devices, also including discounts on charging accessories, headphones, speakers, and more.

AirPods Max

airpods max blue image

Amazon has the AirPods Max for $399.00 in every color this week, down from $549.00. This is nearly a match of the all-time low price on the headphones, just $5 higher than that Prime Day deal we saw in July.

$150 OFF
AirPods Max for $399.00

iPad

ipad blue image

Amazon recently introduced a new all-time low price on Apple's 9th generation 64GB Wi-Fi iPad, available for just $199.00, down from $329.00. This sale beats the previous low price by about $30, and it's available in both colors right now on Amazon.

$130 OFF
9th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $199.00

iPad Mini

ipad mini blue

You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for $379.99 this week on Amazon, down from $499.00. This is a match for the record low price on the tablet, and right now we're only tracking it on Amazon.

$119 OFF
iPad mini (64GB Wi-Fi) for $379.99

M2 MacBook Air

macbook air blue

If you want a cheaper MacBook model, Best Buy has Apple's 2022 M2 MacBook Air starting at just $799.00 this week. This is a match for the all-time low price on the notebook, and you'll find matching deals at Amazon too.

$200 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $799.00

$200 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (512GB) for $999.00

M3 MacBook Air

macbook air new blue

For newer models, Amazon has every 15-inch M3 MacBook Air on sale right now, available from $1,049.00 and reaching $250 off.

$250 OFF
15-inch M3 MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,049.00

$250 OFF
15-inch M3 MacBook Air (8GB/512GB) for $1,249.00

$250 OFF
15-inch M3 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,449.00

Studio Display

studio display blue 2

Amazon has the Apple Studio Display for $1,299.99, down from $1,599.00, which is a match of the all-time low price on the monitor. This is the standard glass version of the Studio Display with the tilt adjustable stand, and Amazon also has a few other models on sale as well.

$299 OFF
Standard Glass Apple Studio Display for $1,299.99

iMac

imac blue image

Record low prices hit Apple's newest iMacs this week, starting at $1,099.99 for the 8-core/256GB model, down from $1,299.00. You'll also find the 10-core/256GB and 10-core/512GB model on sale.

$199 OFF
M3 iMac (8-core/256GB) for $1,099.99

$200 OFF
M3 iMac (10-core/256GB) for $1,299.00

$199 OFF
M3 iMac (10-core/512GB) for $1,499.99

Accessories

  • Sonos - Get up to 20% off select devices
  • Sony - Save on headphones and more
  • Eufy Security SmartTrack Card - $19.99, down from $29.99
  • Casely - BOGO everything sitewide with code BOGO-WEEKEND
  • Hyper - Get 20% off select chargers with code POWERUP20
  • OWC - Save on computer accessories sitewide
  • Satechi - Get 25% off sitewide with code SUMMER25

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

