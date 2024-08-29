Best Apple Labor Day Sales Include Year's Best Prices on iPads, MacBooks, and More

As we head into the long weekend ending with Labor Day on Monday, a number of retailers have introduced deals that should be advantageous for anyone shopping around for Apple products and related accessories. In this article we've rounded up some of the best Labor Day deals for Apple devices, also including discounts on charging accessories, headphones, speakers, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



AirPods Max

Amazon has the AirPods Max for $399.00 in every color this week, down from $549.00. This is nearly a match of the all-time low price on the headphones, just $5 higher than that Prime Day deal we saw in July.

iPad

Amazon recently introduced a new all-time low price on Apple's 9th generation 64GB Wi-Fi iPad, available for just $199.00, down from $329.00. This sale beats the previous low price by about $30, and it's available in both colors right now on Amazon.

iPad Mini

You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for $379.99 this week on Amazon, down from $499.00. This is a match for the record low price on the tablet, and right now we're only tracking it on Amazon.

M2 MacBook Air

If you want a cheaper MacBook model, Best Buy has Apple's 2022 M2 MacBook Air starting at just $799.00 this week. This is a match for the all-time low price on the notebook, and you'll find matching deals at Amazon too.

M3 MacBook Air

For newer models, Amazon has every 15-inch M3 MacBook Air on sale right now, available from $1,049.00 and reaching $250 off.

Studio Display

Amazon has the Apple Studio Display for $1,299.99, down from $1,599.00, which is a match of the all-time low price on the monitor. This is the standard glass version of the Studio Display with the tilt adjustable stand, and Amazon also has a few other models on sale as well.

iMac

Record low prices hit Apple's newest iMacs this week, starting at $1,099.99 for the 8-core/256GB model, down from $1,299.00. You'll also find the 10-core/256GB and 10-core/512GB model on sale.

Accessories

Sonos - Get up to 20% off select devices

Sony - Save on headphones and more

Eufy Security SmartTrack Card - $19.99, down from $29.99

Casely - BOGO everything sitewide with code BOGO-WEEKEND

Hyper - Get 20% off select chargers with code POWERUP20

OWC - Save on computer accessories sitewide

Satechi - Get 25% off sitewide with code SUMMER25

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.