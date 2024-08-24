Top Stories: September 10 iPhone Event Expected, 2024 Mac Updates, and More

Apple's annual iPhone event is coming up quickly, and things are starting to firm up regarding what we might see and when.



Beyond the iPhone and other updates expected next month, we're also looking toward some Mac updates later in the year while Apple appears to be moving forward on its tabletop robot project, so read on below for all the details!



Apple Expected to Debut iPhone 16, Apple Watch 10, and AirPods 4 on September 10

Apple plans to hold an event to introduce the iPhone 16 models, the next-generation Apple Watch models, and new AirPods on Tuesday, September 10, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



After the September 10 unveiling, the devices will launch on Friday, September 20. With that timeline, we can expect new software like iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia to come out a few days ahead of the September 20 hardware launch.



iPhone 16 Launch Is Next Month – Here's Everything We Know

With the iPhone 16 lineup being officially unveiled in just a few weeks, we've recapped many of the rumors we've heard about the devices, so check it out for a refresher as Apple's big event approaches.



We're expecting bigger sizes for the Pro models, a new Capture button, and an array of other improvements. On the color front, we're expecting a new bronze or gold shade potentially called Desert Titanium to replace the Blue Titanium option from the iPhone 15 Pro lineup.



Apple's September Event: New Products to Expect Beyond the iPhone 16

While the iPhone is always the highlight of Apple's annual September events, the company typically makes a number of other introductions and announcements.



We've rounded up what else we might see at next month's event, ranging from new Apple Watch models to updated AirPods and more, so check out our full list!



These New Macs Are Coming in 2024

With September expected to see the usual iPhone and Apple Watch focus, that doesn't mean Apple is ignoring the Mac lineup.



In fact, Apple is expected to move its entire Mac lineup to the M4 family of chips over the next ~12 months, with several models expected to see updates before the end of this year.



Five New Features in the iOS 18 Phone App

iOS 18 will see its public release in just about a month, and we're continuing our series of articles looking at updates coming for individual apps.



One of the apps seeing significant updates is the Phone app, which will allow users to record and transcribe calls, with devices supporting Apple Intelligence also able to summarize transcriptions. You'll also be able to search your call history, see contact suggestions when you start typing numbers on the keypad, and more.



First Plans for Apple's Tabletop Robot Spotted in Supply Chain

We've been hearing for some time about Apple's work on a tabletop robot, and it appears the project is moving forward with a focus on smart home control, videoconferencing, and home security monitoring.



Rumors have suggested the device could launch as soon as 2026, and we're already getting word about Apple's supply chain gearing up to provide components for it.



