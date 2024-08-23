Apple to Debut iPhone 16, Apple Watch 10, and AirPods 4 on September 10

Apple plans to hold an event to introduce the iPhone 16 models, the next-generation Apple Watch models, and new AirPods on Tuesday, September 10, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

iPhone 16 Camera Lozenge 2
After the September 10 unveiling, the devices will launch on Friday, September 20. With that timeline, we can expect new software like iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia to come out a few days ahead of the September 20 hardware launch.

Apple has not yet officially announced the date for its September event, with Gurman instead citing sources familiar with Apple's plans. Apple is expected to send out media invites as soon as next week.

The ‌iPhone 16‌ models will include more powerful A18 chips that work with Apple Intelligence, and the entire ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup is expected to support the new ‌iOS 18‌. Apple plans to make the display of the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max slightly bigger, and all four models will get a new Capture Button for taking photos.

Standard ‌iPhone 16‌ models will adopt the Action Button for the first time, and there is an improved Ultra Wide 48-megapixel camera coming to the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ lineup.

As for the Apple Watch models, we are expecting an Apple Watch Series 10, a new version of the Apple Watch SE, and a refreshed Apple Watch Ultra. There are design changes in the works for the standard Apple Watch, with Apple set to introduce a thinner design and larger displays.

AirPods 4 are coming as well, with Apple planning to debut two models for the first time. The lower-end model will be similar to the current AirPods, while the higher-end version will include Active Noise Cancellation.

For more on Apple's upcoming products, we have dedicated iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, AirPods 4, and Apple Watch roundups.

abatabia
28 minutes ago at 11:32 am
This is an upgrade year for me. Bring it on.
jz0309
21 minutes ago at 11:40 am
so less than 2 weeks to go until we can focus on iPhone 17 and Watch 11, about time ;)
LogicalApex
27 minutes ago at 11:34 am
9/10 will be a busy day. Buckle up!

Starting out with new iPhones and ending with the first presidential debate between Harris and Trump.

That’s a lot!
appleArtic
26 minutes ago at 11:35 am
Chances of them also introducing the iPad Mini 7? (they announced the iPad Mini 6 with the iPhone 13)
StaceyMJ86
18 minutes ago at 11:43 am
I'm not upgrading my Apple Watch until Apple activates the blood oxygen sensor again. I'll continue to use my Apple Watch Ultra1 for the time being. I have AppleCare+ so I'll get a replacement once the battery reaches 79%. As for the 16PM, I'm not upgrading unless Apple releases a Rose Gold variant.
