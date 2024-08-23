Apple Testing Four New M4 Macs Ahead of Fall Launch

Apple has ramped up testing of four new Mac models equipped with an M4 chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple is planning to refresh the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac with M4 chips this year, and we could see the new models sometime in October.



The four machines have base-level M4 chips, according to developer logs. Three of the Macs have a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. The fourth machine has an 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU, which is not an M4 configuration that we've seen so far. All four of the M4 Macs have either 16GB or 32GB of Unified Memory.

The M4 used in the 256GB and 512GB iPad Pro models has a 9-core CPU and 10-core GPU, while the chip used in the 1TB and 2TB models has a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. The high-end iPad chip is the same chip that will be in some of the Mac models.

Gurman does not mention M4 Pro or M4 Max chips, which would be used in higher-end ‌Mac mini‌ and 14-inch MacBook Pro models, as well as the 16-inch MacBook Pro. M4 Pro and M4 Max chips would have a higher number of CPU and GPU cores, as well as more maximum memory.

It is not clear if Apple is only introducing lower-end models with the standard M4 chip, or if there are plans for M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max models but those higher-end chips simply weren't seen in the developer logs.

Prior rumors have suggested that both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models would see a refresh, and Gurman previously said that the new, slimmer ‌Mac mini‌ that's in the works will be available with both M4 and M4 Pro chip options.