Nomad Launches Stand One Max Qi2 Charging Hub for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods

Nomad today introduced its latest multi-device charger, debuting a new version of the Stand One Max with Qi2 support. Rather than continuing to use MagSafe, Nomad is transitioning to Qi2, the latest Qi charging standard that is able to charge iPhones at ‌MagSafe‌ speeds.

The Stand One Max can charge an iPhone at up to 15W, and we were able to test the charger out ahead of launch. An iPhone 15 Pro Max charged from 0 to 39 percent in an hour, which is essentially identical to ‌MagSafe‌ charging speeds.

The Stand One Max features an upright charging base for the ‌iPhone‌ with a small charging arm for the Apple Watch and a Qi-based platform for charging the AirPods. It's a compact design that takes up little room on a desk, and as with all Nomad products, it is well-made. Nomad had a prior version of the Stand One Max, but the new version moves the Apple Watch charger lower to allow for compatibility with the ‌iPhone‌'s StandBy mode.

The Stand One Max is crafted from solid metal and it has a shiny glass cover panel. It can be purchased in silver or carbide colors, and the close to 2 pound weight adds stability, as does the rubber bottom. An ‌iPhone‌ can be positioned on the magnetic base in portrait or landscape mode, so StandBy is supported. The angle of the charging base cannot be adjusted, but it is tilted back slightly for a comfortable viewing position on a desktop or nightstand.

In addition to charging a MagSafe-compatible ‌iPhone‌ at up to 15W, the Stand One Max has an Apple Watch fast charger so that it can charge the Series 7 or later at the fastest possible speed. The position of the Apple Watch charger allows for Night Stand mode to be used, which also wasn't possible with the prior iteration. The AirPods charger charges at 5W, and there is a small indentation to guide positioning.

The relocated position of the Apple Watch charger is convenient because it no longer prevents the ‌iPhone‌ from charging in landscape mode, and there is no loss of functionality. The AirPods charger is pushed back behind the Apple Watch charger, and the overall footprint is about the same. It is a better design than the prior Stand One Max, and it is less expensive with the transition to Qi2.

The new Stand One Max is priced at $150, which is $30 lower than the price of the prior ‌MagSafe‌ version. You will need to supply your own 30W power adapter, but a USB-C power cable is included. The Stand One Max can be purchased from the Nomad website as of today.

Nomad is also offering a flash sale on its Base One Max chargers this week, discounting them by 30 percent with the promo code BM130. The Base One Max has a flat charging base so it can charge non-MagSafe smartphones.

