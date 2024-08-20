Apple Music Offering Free Three-Month Trial for a Limited Time

Apple is offering an extended three-month free Apple Music trial for new users over the summer, provided they haven't been a subscriber to the streaming service before.



‌Apple Music‌ typically offers a one-month free trial for new subscribers since it was shortened from three months in 2022, so this deal is worth grabbing if you are curious about the service.

Note that this offer is for new subscribers only. If you are not currently a subscriber to Apple Music, and you have never previously subscribed to Apple Music or Apple One, or had access to Apple Music through a Family plan, you are eligible for this offer.

Engadget spotted the offer, which is running until September 23. After the trial ends, the service will automatically renew for $11 per month, so it's a good idea to set a reminder in case you don't want to continue paying for access.

To redeem the offer, open the Apple Music app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac and sign in with your Apple ID. If the offer doesn't appear immediately after launching the app, go to the Home tab where it will appear, then tap Accept Now.