Apple Music Reduces Free Trial Period to One Month

Since launching in 2015, Apple Music has offered a three-month free trial to first-time subscribers, but the trial period has now been reduced.



Starting this week, Apple Music offers a shorter one-month free trial to first-time subscribers in the United States, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, Japan, and other countries. The change was first spotted by Japanese blog Mac Otakara.

Apple Music pricing remains unchanged, with an individual plan available for $9.99 per month in the United States after the one-month trial period.

For comparison, rival streaming music service Spotify typically offers a one-month free trial for its Premium tier, but it is currently offering a two-month trial as a limited time promotion in the United States and select other countries. Spotify is also offering a three-month free trial to first-time customers who sign up through PayPal.

Apple Music continues to offer a six-month free trial to customers who purchase eligible AirPods, Beats, or HomePod models for a limited time.