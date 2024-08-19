Apple Releases watchOS 10.6 With Apple Fitness+ Bug Fix

Apple today released watchOS 10.6.1, a minor update to the watchOS 10 operating system that came out in September. watchOS 10.6 is comes three weeks after watchOS 10.6, which was another bug fix update.



‌‌‌watchOS 10‌‌‌‌.6.1 can be downloaded for free through the Apple Watch app on an iPhone running iOS 17 or later by opening it up and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery and it needs to be placed on a charger.

According to Apple's release notes, the watchOS 10.6.1 update fixes an issue that could prevent access to the Apple Fitness+ service.