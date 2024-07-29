Apple Releases watchOS 10.6 With Bug Fixes

Apple today released watchOS 10.6, the sixth update to the watchOS 10 operating system that came out in September. watchOS 10.6 is comes two months after watchOS 10.5, which was another bug fix update.



‌‌‌watchOS 10‌‌‌‌.6 can be downloaded for free through the Apple Watch app on an iPhone running iOS 17 or later by opening it up and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery and it needs to be placed on a charger.

The watchOS 10.6 update does not add any new features, and instead focuses on bug fixes and security improvements. It is recommended for all Apple Watches that are able to run ‌watchOS 10‌.