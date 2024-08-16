Five New Features Coming in tvOS 18 This Fall

by

Alongside iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and the other fall updates, Apple plans to release an updated version of tvOS. Apple TV software updates often don't get much attention because they tend to introduce a limited number of new features, but there are some interesting additions coming this year.

  1. InSight - InSight is like Amazon X-ray, providing information about actors, character, and music from ‌Apple TV‌+ movies and shows in real-time. If you pause a show that's playing, you can see details on the actors, the song that's playing, and more. If you're using an iPhone as a remote for an ‌Apple TV‌, you can get InSight information right on your phone. Note that this feature only works with ‌Apple TV‌+ content right now.
  2. Enhance Dialogue and Subtitles - Enhance Dialogue is setting that already exists, but Apple is making it better with machine learning and computational audio improvements. It'll be better at improving vocal clarity over loud music, action scenes, and background noise. Plus Apple updated it so it works with HDMI-connected speakers, when playing content on ‌iPhone‌ and iPad, when using AirPods, and with other Bluetooth audio devices. As a bonus, Apple is also improving subtitles, so they'll appear intelligently such as when content is muted or when a TV show or movie is rewound.
  3. FaceTime Updates - When you use FaceTime with your ‌Apple TV‌ with an ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌ as the camera, you can now see real-time Live Captions during the call. This works in English in the United States and Canada. Semi-related, there is a new option to use SharePlay so everyone can contribute songs to a party playlist by scanning a QR code.
  4. New Screen Savers - Apple is adding new screen saver options, including Portraits (shows your Portrait images), TV and Movies, and Snoopy.
  5. Projector Support - If you have a projector, you'll be pleased to hear that tvOS 18 adds support for the 21:9 aspect ratio used by most projectors.

What do you think of the new features coming in tvOS 18? Let us know in the comments below.

Top Rated Comments

McWetty Avatar
McWetty
48 minutes ago at 11:12 am
And still no bitstream audio support…
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
51 minutes ago at 11:09 am
Nothing really compelling tbh…
I wish they would include my ripped movies in the ATV app vs the computer app.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M67 Avatar
M67
43 minutes ago at 11:17 am
Still no dedicated Home app on the Home hub device.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MilaM Avatar
MilaM
35 minutes ago at 11:26 am
Apple TV does not need to change in my opinion. It does one thing and does it well. I would prefer though, if they did not break working features every other dot release.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PsykX Avatar
PsykX
17 minutes ago at 11:43 am
tvOS doesn't really have much love since the very first day it has been released in 2015...
Back then, they were years ahead of the competition, nowadays everyone has caught up.
Oh well, I'm used to it, and I still prefer it over anything else.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
d5aqoëp Avatar
d5aqoëp
7 minutes ago at 11:54 am
Apple can literally “KILL” the competition if they allow bitstream HD audio like DTS-HD and ATMOS. Ahh well. I will give my money to somebody else.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments