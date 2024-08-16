Five New Features Coming in tvOS 18 This Fall

Alongside iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and the other fall updates, Apple plans to release an updated version of tvOS. Apple TV software updates often don't get much attention because they tend to introduce a limited number of new features, but there are some interesting additions coming this year.

InSight - InSight is like Amazon X-ray, providing information about actors, character, and music from ‌Apple TV‌+ movies and shows in real-time. If you pause a show that's playing, you can see details on the actors, the song that's playing, and more. If you're using an iPhone as a remote for an ‌Apple TV‌, you can get InSight information right on your phone. Note that this feature only works with ‌Apple TV‌+ content right now. Enhance Dialogue and Subtitles - Enhance Dialogue is setting that already exists, but Apple is making it better with machine learning and computational audio improvements. It'll be better at improving vocal clarity over loud music, action scenes, and background noise. Plus Apple updated it so it works with HDMI-connected speakers, when playing content on ‌iPhone‌ and iPad, when using AirPods, and with other Bluetooth audio devices. As a bonus, Apple is also improving subtitles, so they'll appear intelligently such as when content is muted or when a TV show or movie is rewound. FaceTime Updates - When you use FaceTime with your ‌Apple TV‌ with an ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌ as the camera, you can now see real-time Live Captions during the call. This works in English in the United States and Canada. Semi-related, there is a new option to use SharePlay so everyone can contribute songs to a party playlist by scanning a QR code. New Screen Savers - Apple is adding new screen saver options, including Portraits (shows your Portrait images), TV and Movies, and Snoopy. Projector Support - If you have a projector, you'll be pleased to hear that tvOS 18 adds support for the 21:9 aspect ratio used by most projectors.

What do you think of the new features coming in tvOS 18? Let us know in the comments below.