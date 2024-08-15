Apple Stops Signing iOS 17.6, Downgrading No Longer an Option

Apple today stopped signing iOS 17.6, preventing iPhone users from downgrading to that version of iOS. The update is no longer being signed after Apple released iOS 17.6.1 on August 7.



Apple regularly stops signing older version of iOS, typically within a week or two after a new version is released. When Apple stops signing an update, it can no longer be installed on an ‌iPhone‌ due to a server-side software verification check, so those who have updated to the latest version of iOS cannot downgrade.

Preventing downgrading encourages users to keep their operating systems up to date with the latest security fixes.

This policy encourages users to keep their operating systems up to date, ensuring they have the latest security enhancements.

iOS 17.6 focused on introducing security fixes, while iOS 17.6.1 added a fix for a bug that could prevent the enabling or disabling of Advanced Data Protection.

iOS 17.5.1 addressed a corruption bug that could cause deleted photos to reappear on an iPhone. There were no notable features in the iOS 17.6 update, with Apple adding unspecified bug fixes and security updates.