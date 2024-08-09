iOS 18 vs. iOS 18.1: New Features, Release Timing, and More

by

As a result of the first Apple Intelligence features being delayed, iOS 18 and iOS 18.1 are currently in beta testing simultaneously.

Generic iOS 18 Feature Real Mock
Below, we explain the differences between the two upcoming software updates, including new features and estimated release timing.

New Features

iOS 18.0

iOS 18 introduces new customization options for the Home Screen and Control Center, a redesigned Photos app, numerous enhancements to the Messages app, an option to lock apps behind Face ID or Touch ID, and much more.

iOS 18 Home Screen
The highlight of iOS 18 is Apple Intelligence, but the rollout of these artificial intelligence features was pushed back to iOS 18.1.

On the other hand, the fifth developer beta of iOS 18 includes some changes that are not yet available in the first iOS 18.1 developer beta, including the new Distraction Control tool in Safari for erasing distracting elements from a web page. That feature and the other changes should be added to later iOS 18.1 beta versions.

Read our in-depth iOS 18 roundup to learn more about the update.

iOS 18.1

The first Apple Intelligence features are now available to test in the iOS 18.1 developer beta, which is only available for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max currently. The features available to try so far include new writing tools, suggested replies in the Messages app, email summarization, phone call recording, and more.

Apple Intelligence General Feature
Apple Intelligence features that are not yet available to try include Image Playground for custom-generated images, Genmoji for custom-generated emoji, and several enhancements to Siri, including ChatGPT integration, richer language understanding, deeper per-app controls, on-screen awareness, personalized context, and more.

Release Timing

iOS 18.0

iOS 18 will likely be released in mid-September, based on the timing of previous major releases:

  • iOS 17: September 18, 2023
  • iOS 16: September 12, 2022
  • iOS 15: September 20, 2021
  • iOS 14: September 16, 2020

iOS 18.1

iOS 18.1 will likely be released in late October, based on the timing of previous similar updates:

  • iOS 17.1: October 25, 2023
  • iOS 16.1: October 24, 2022
  • iOS 15.1: October 25, 2021
  • iOS 14.1: October 20, 2020

Latest Versions

As of August 9, the latest iOS 18 and iOS 18.1 betas are as follows:

How to Install Betas

Developer Betas

iOS 18 and iOS 18.1 are both available as developer betas.

To enroll in Apple's developer beta program, visit developer.apple.com, sign in to your Apple ID, and accept the terms and conditions of the Apple Developer Agreement.

Since 2023, installing iOS developer betas no longer requires being enrolled in the Apple Developer Program for $99/year. Anyone with an Apple ID can accept the Apple Developer Agreement and access the betas for free.

After accepting the agreement, open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap General → Software Update → Beta Updates. This is where the iOS 18 and iOS 18.1 developer betas are listed, and you can tap on one to begin the installation process. Note that the iPhone must be signed in to the same Apple ID set up as a developer account.

Due to software bugs and other potential issues, we recommend installing the iOS 18 or iOS 18.1 betas on a secondary iPhone, rather than the device that you use daily. We also highly recommend backing up your iPhone to your Mac before installing beta software on the device, to prevent data loss in the event something goes wrong.

Step-by-step guide: How to Get the iOS 18 Developer Beta on Your iPhone

Public Betas

iOS 18 is available as a public beta, but iOS 18.1 is not currently.

To enroll in Apple's free public beta program, visit beta.apple.com, sign in to your Apple ID, and accept the terms and conditions.

After signing up, open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap General → Software Update → Beta Updates. This is where the iOS 18 public beta is listed, and you can tap on it to begin the installation process. Note that the iPhone must be signed in to the same Apple ID enrolled in the public beta program.

Due to software bugs and other potential issues, we recommend installing the iOS 18 public beta on a secondary iPhone, rather than the device that you use daily. We also highly recommend backing up your iPhone to your Mac before installing beta software on the device, to prevent data loss in the event something goes wrong.

Step-by-step guide: How to Install the iOS 18 Public Beta

Compatible iPhones

iOS 18 is compatible with the same iPhone models as iOS 17 is:

  • iPhone 15
  • iPhone 15 Plus
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

While the iOS 18.1 beta is currently limited to the iPhone 15 Pro models, the update should be released for all of the iPhones listed above eventually. However, Apple Intelligence features will remain exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro models and newer.

Related Roundups: iOS 18, iPadOS 18
Related Forums: iOS 18, iPadOS 18

Popular Stories

M4 Mac mini Black Ortho Cooler

M4 Mac Mini to Become Apple's Smallest Ever Computer With Complete Redesign

Thursday August 8, 2024 8:29 am PDT by
Apple is planning to debut completely redesigned Mac mini models with the M4 and M4 Pro chips later this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. The new Mac mini will be the first major design change to the machine since 2010, making it Apple's smallest ever desktop computer. The new Mac mini will apparently approach the size of an Apple TV, but it may be slightly taller than the current...
Read Full Article511 comments
iOS 18 on iPhone Feature

Everything New in iOS 18 Beta 5

Monday August 5, 2024 2:18 pm PDT by
With the fifth beta of iOS 18 that came out today, Apple added some notable new features, even though it's getting later in the beta testing process. There are design updates to the Photos app and a whole new Safari option, along with several smaller changes. Photos App Changes Apple responded to tester feedback about the Photos app, and there have been some changes to streamline the...
Read Full Article39 comments
Generic iOS 18 Public Beta Feature Real Mock

Apple Releases Third iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 Public Betas

Tuesday August 6, 2024 10:07 am PDT by
Apple today provided the third betas of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 to public beta testers, bringing the new software to the general public. The third public beta comes a week after Apple released the second public beta. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 updates by opening up the Settings app, going to General, tapping into ...
Read Full Article34 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Thursday August 8, 2024 4:40 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article164 comments
macos sonoma feature purple green

Apple Releases macOS Sonoma 14.6.1 With Bug Fixes

Wednesday August 7, 2024 10:42 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.6.1, a minor update to the macOS Sonoma operating system that Apple launched last year. macOS Sonoma 14.6.1 comes a week after the release of macOS Sonoma 14.6, an update that added security fixes. The macOS Sonoma 14.6.1 update can be downloaded for free on eligible Macs by opening up System Settings and going to the Software Update section. Apple has...
Read Full Article80 comments

Top Rated Comments

coffeemilktea Avatar
coffeemilktea
35 minutes ago at 06:56 am

The first Apple Intelligence features are now available to test ('https://www.macrumors.com/2024/07/29/ios-18-1-apple-intelligence-features/') in the iOS 18.1 developer beta, which is only available for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max currently.
I really want to be excited for Apple Intelligence, but between it being available only for the latest phones, and Apple being behind on AI compared to a lot of other companies, I get the feeling it'll be a while before it's something most people can really enjoy. ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments