Foxconn Hires 50,000 More Workers as Apple Boosts iPhone 16 Production
Apple has ramped up iPhone 16 production in expectation of high demand, leading Foxconn to hire 50,000 new workers in just two weeks, BusinessKorea reports.
Apple apparently decided to boost production by 10% this year, aiming for a total output of 90 million iPhone 16 models, in expectation of strong sales. The company has intensified production efforts with its primary manufacturing partner, Foxconn, in Zhengzhou, China. The factory, known as the world's largest iPhone production base, is now operating at full capacity, having brought in 50,000 additional workers within the last two weeks.
Foxconn's Zhengzhou facility is central to Apple's global supply chain, responsible for approximately 80% of the company's iPhone production. As the peak season for iPhone production typically begins in August and extends through December, Foxconn's recruitment drive is crucial in meeting the increased output required during this period. Local media outlets have reported that Foxconn has significantly raised wages and bonuses to attract the necessary labor force. In late July, the company advertised an increased hourly wage of up to 25 yuan and raised the hiring bonus from 6,000 yuan to 7,500 yuan as of August.
Apple is also reportedly planning to produce a larger variety of iPhone models in India starting with the iPhone 16 lineup. The new devices are expected to launch next month.
