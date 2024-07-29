Apple to Manufacture 'Pro' iPhone Models in India for the First Time

Apple is set to expand its manufacturing footprint in India by producing high-end iPhone "Pro" models in the country for the first time, according to a new report from MoneyControl.

Apple started ‌iPhone‌ production in India in 2017 with the original iPhone SE. Since then, it has progressively increased its manufacturing activities in the country, assembling models such as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. The production of these models in India, however, began several months after their global launch. This changed with the iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, which were manufactured and available in India from day one of their global release.

Now, the company apparently plans to produce the iPhone 16 Pro and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max in the country later this year. The production of the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models will be managed by Apple's long-standing partner, Foxconn, at its Sriperumbudur facility in Tamil Nadu. The facility will soon begin the New Product Introduction (NPI) process, with mass production slated to begin once the devices launch.

The move is part of Apple's broader strategy to diversify its supply chain away from China and enhance its manufacturing capabilities in India. The company reportedly aims to manufacture a quarter of all its iPhones in India over the next few years, up from the current 14%. The Indian government has been actively encouraging such investments, offering incentives to attract major manufacturers. Apple is investing heavily in production to meet the anticipated high demand for the iPhone 16 lineup, planning to produce 90 million units in 2024, a 10% increase from last year's ‌iPhone 15‌ models.

Last week, it was reported that Apple is also eyeing plans to begin manufacturing the iPad in India for the first time. Likewise, the company is rumored to have plans to start manufacturing AirPods in India starting later this year.

