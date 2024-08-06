Apple Seeds Third tvOS 18 Public Beta
Apple today released the third public beta of tvOS 18, giving the general public a chance to try out the new features ahead of the software's fall launch. The third beta comes a week after the second beta.
Public beta testers can download the tvOS 18 beta by opening up the Settings app on Apple TV, choosing the Software Updates section under System, and then toggling on the Get Public Beta Updates option. Signing up on Apple's public beta website is required to get the option to show up.
tvOS 18 isn't as feature rich as some of Apple's other updates, but it brings a new InSight feature to the Apple TV app. InSight is similar to Amazon X-Ray, providing real-time information about actors, music, and more in Apple TV+ shows and movies.
The Enhanced Dialogue feature uses computational audio and machine learning to better boost vocal clarity over background noise and music, plus it works with built-in TV speakers, AirPods, and other Bluetooth devices. Subtitles have been tweaked to show up automatically when relevant, such as when the TV is muted.
Apple added new screen savers and made it easier to swap between them, plus there's 21:9 aspect ratio support for projectors and an option for Live Captions during FaceTime calls.
Popular Stories
The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumored to feature bigger battery capacities compared to previous-generation models, but it looks like the smaller iPhone 16 Pro device could see the biggest improvement, according to new details. Chinese Weibo-based leaker Instant Digital today posted the mAh (milliampere-hours) figures for the iPhone 16 Pro (3,577 mAh) and iPhone 16 Pro Max...
Apple will update its MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac lines with its latest M4 chip later this year, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple is preparing to upgrade every Mac to the new Apple silicon processor generation. Following the launch of the M4 iPad Pro in May, Apple will continue the M4 transition with the above...
With the fifth beta of iOS 18 that came out today, Apple added some notable new features, even though it's getting later in the beta testing process. There are design updates to the Photos app and a whole new Safari option, along with several smaller changes. Photos App Changes Apple responded to tester feedback about the Photos app, and there have been some changes to streamline the...
iPhone and Apple Watch users in California will soon be able to add their digital ID and driver's license to the Wallet app, based on the discovery of landing pages on the state government DMV website explaining the feature to consumers. "Now you can add your California driver's license or state ID to Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch so you can present it easily and securely in person...