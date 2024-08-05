Apple Seeds Fifth Betas of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the fifth betas of upcoming iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming nearly two weeks after the release of the fourth betas.

Generic iOS 18 Feature Real Mock
Registered developers are able to opt into the betas by opening up the Settings app, going to the Software Update section, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option, and toggling on the ‌‌iOS 18‌/‌iPadOS 18‌‌ Developer Beta setting. Note that an Apple ID associated with a developer account is required to download and install the beta. The ‌iOS 18‌ and ‌iPadOS 18‌ beta track is now separate from the iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 beta track, with the .1 betas adding support for Apple Intelligence on devices that are able to run the features.

‌iOS 18‌ introduces Apple Intelligence, a set of AI features that are built deeply into the operating system. Apple Intelligence won't be coming until later in the beta testing process, but it includes features for refining and editing writing, generating images and emoji, and most notably, improving Siri and search. ‌Siri‌ is gaining a better understanding of natural language, improved contextual awareness, and the personal assistant will integrate with ChatGPT to answer more complex queries.

Apple Intelligence features are limited to the iPhone 15 Pro models and iPads with an M-series chip, but there are a number of other features that are coming. Apple is allowing users to rearrange Home screen apps to have open spaces, plus there's a dark mode for app icons and tinting options.

The Control Center is customizable and third-party developers can add controls for their apps, with the Lock Screen Flashlight and Camera icons able to be replaced or removed. Messages is gaining Rich Communication Services support to improve conversations with Android users, the option to schedule texts to be sent later, new text effects, messages over satellite when there's no cellular, and the option to use any emoji for Tapback responses.

There's a dedicated Passwords app for logins, passkeys, Wi-Fi passwords, and verification codes, and there's now an option to lock and hide apps, which means they can't be opened without secondary Face ID or Touch ID authentication even when your phone is unlocked.

Safari has a highlights feature that summarizes articles and surfaces key information on websites, the Photos app interface has been overhauled, and there's a new Tap to Cash feature for privately and securely transferring money using Apple Cash. Other features include equation solving and voice memo transcription in Notes, a game mode for improving game performance, and an option to respond to ‌Siri‌ on AirPods with head gestures.

Apple will release ‌iOS 18‌ and ‌iPadOS 18‌ to the public this fall.

Related Roundups: iOS 18, iPadOS 18
Related Forums: iOS 18, iPadOS 18

Popular Stories

iPhone 16 Pro Front Update Blue

iPhone 16 Pro Model to Get Biggest Battery Capacity Jump

Friday August 2, 2024 3:18 am PDT by
The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumored to feature bigger battery capacities compared to previous-generation models, but it looks like the smaller iPhone 16 Pro device could see the biggest improvement, according to new details. Chinese Weibo-based leaker Instant Digital today posted the mAh (milliampere-hours) figures for the iPhone 16 Pro (3,577 mAh) and iPhone 16 Pro Max...
Read Full Article91 comments
google maps waze updates

Google Maps and Waze Updated With New iPhone and CarPlay Features

Thursday August 1, 2024 3:46 am PDT by
Google has announced new Waze and Google Maps features rolling out for iPhone and CarPlay users that aim to keep them safer and more informed on the go. First up, changes to Maps aim to make it easier to report incidents and helpful information, like nearby construction, lane closures, objects and police presence. These reports come from the Maps and Waze communities, and users will now see ...
Read Full Article71 comments
iphone 16 pro colors sonny

iPhone 16 Pro White, Gray, and Dark Black Colors Shown in New Image

Thursday August 1, 2024 2:26 am PDT by
Leaker Sonny Dickson is back today with a new dummy unit image showing three alleged iPhone 16 Pro color variants, including a seemingly darker Black Titanium unit compared to the color of the same name on existing iPhone 15 Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to come in black, white or silver, gray or "Natural Titanium," and a rose or rose gold color replacing Blue Titanium,...
Read Full Article101 comments
iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 2

All iPhone 17 Models Again Rumored to Feature 24MP Front Camera

Friday August 2, 2024 6:56 am PDT by
All four iPhone 17 models expected to launch next year will feature an upgraded 24-megapixel front-facing camera, according to Apple analyst Jeff Pu. In a research note today for investment bank Haitong, obtained by MacRumors, Pu shared a chart indicating that the iPhone 17, the tentatively-named iPhone 17 Slim, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max will each be equipped with a...
Read Full Article65 comments

Top Rated Comments

Realityck Avatar
Realityck
30 minutes ago at 10:15 am
Released today to devs

* iOS 18 beta 5 (22A5326f) - August 5, 2024
* iPadOS 18 beta 5 (22A5326f) - August 5, 2024
* macOS 15 beta 5 (24A5309e) - August 5, 2024
* tvOS 18 beta 5 (22J5335d) - August 5, 2024
* visionOS 2 beta 5 (22N5297g) - August 5, 2024
* watchOS 11 beta 5 (22R5328e) - August 5, 2024
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Reeneman Avatar
Reeneman
23 minutes ago at 10:22 am

So, we should expect public beta tomorrow (most probably identical to developer beta)?
Most likely!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ypl Avatar
ypl
19 minutes ago at 10:26 am

Most likely!
I hope they'll activate RCS in Europe this time (a least my mobile provider).
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments