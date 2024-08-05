Apple Leads Tech Sector's Massive $900 Billion Market Loss

Apple's stock price today dropped amid a broader roader technology sector sell-off that has wiped out nearly $900 billion in market value (via Reuters).

Apple's stock fell by over 4%, largely influenced by Berkshire Hathaway's announcement that it has almost halved its stake in the company from 5.6% to approximately 2.8%, alongside escalating fears of a recession in the United States. The decision by Warren Buffett's conglomerate came as a surprise to many, given Buffett's long-standing endorsement of the company. The move was part of a broader strategy by Berkshire to raise its cash position to a record $277 billion, indicating a cautious approach towards the current economic environment and concern about the technology sector's resilience.

The "Magnificent Seven" technology companies in the United States (Apple, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Tesla) today collectively lost nearly $900 billion in market value due primarily due to concern about their volatility. Nvidia experienced a sharp decline of over 8% following reports of delays for its next-generation AI chips. Amazon and Microsoft also saw their shares tumble by 8.3% and 5%, respectively, amid growing concerns about the reliability and profitability of their cloud computing services.

However, some analysts still see cause for optimism about Apple's position in the market. In its most recent earnings report, Apple detailed a steep increase in services revenue at $24.2 billion, up from $21.2 billion a year ago. The introduction of Apple Intelligence later this year is also expected to support growth.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

