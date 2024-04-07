When to Expect the Next iPad Mini and Low-End iPad Models to Launch

While rumors have been focused on new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, some Apple customers are wondering when the next iPad mini will be released.



In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said new iPad mini and entry-level iPad models will be released in late 2024 at the earliest.

"The company is also working on new versions of the low-end iPad and iPad mini, but those won't be coming before the end of the year at the earliest," he said. "The new downscale iPad will probably end up being a cost-reduced version of the 10th generation model from 2022, while the iPad mini update won't include much more than a processor upgrade."

The current sixth-generation iPad mini was released in September 2021, and it is equipped with an A15 Bionic chip. Gurman expects the next model to feature a newer chip, but few other changes. Additional features rumored by other sources include camera upgrades and a fix for the "jelly scrolling" display behavior.

The low-end iPad was last updated in October 2022. An eleventh-generation iPad could start at a lower price than the 10th-generation iPad, which could pave the way for Apple to discontinue the ninth-generation iPad with the Lightning connector.