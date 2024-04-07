When to Expect the Next iPad Mini and Low-End iPad Models to Launch
While rumors have been focused on new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, some Apple customers are wondering when the next iPad mini will be released.
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said new iPad mini and entry-level iPad models will be released in late 2024 at the earliest.
"The company is also working on new versions of the low-end iPad and iPad mini, but those won't be coming before the end of the year at the earliest," he said. "The new downscale iPad will probably end up being a cost-reduced version of the 10th generation model from 2022, while the iPad mini update won't include much more than a processor upgrade."
The current sixth-generation iPad mini was released in September 2021, and it is equipped with an A15 Bionic chip. Gurman expects the next model to feature a newer chip, but few other changes. Additional features rumored by other sources include camera upgrades and a fix for the "jelly scrolling" display behavior.
The low-end iPad was last updated in October 2022. An eleventh-generation iPad could start at a lower price than the 10th-generation iPad, which could pave the way for Apple to discontinue the ninth-generation iPad with the Lightning connector.
Popular Stories
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still months away from launching, there are already over a dozen rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected for the devices so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of April 2024:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with large...
Apple agreed to pay up to $14.4 million (CAD) to settle a class action lawsuit in Canada that alleged the company secretly throttled the performance of some iPhone models ("batterygate"), and eligible customers can now submit a claim for payment. Apple's settlement received court approval on March 4, and the claims period began today, according to law firm Rochon Genova LLP. To submit a...
Apple's CEO Tim Cook this week sold 196,410 shares of the company's stock, which had a total value of approximately $33.2 million based on the average sale price of the transactions, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. After taxes, Cook netted nearly $16.4 million from the sales. Cook received all of the shares that he sold this week as a performance-based stock...
It has been nearly 18 months since Apple last updated its iPad lineup, and customers are anxiously waiting for new models to be announced. For months, there have been rumors about new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, but the estimated timeframe for their release has been repeatedly pushed back from March to April to May. In defense of these rumors, it does sound like Apple has experienced...
Apple is exploring various "personal robotics" projects in an effort to create its "next big thing," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Amazon's Astro robot One of these projects is described as a "mobile robot" that would "follow users around their homes," while another is said to be an "advanced table-top home device that uses robotics to move a display around":Engineers at Apple have...
Apple this week made the first betas of iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 available to developers for testing. The upcoming software updates include only a few new user-facing features so far, but hidden code changes reveal some additional possibilities. Below, we have recapped everything new in the first iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 betas so far. Web Distribution Starting with iOS 17.5, iPhone...