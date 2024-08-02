Best Apple Deals of the Week: Record Low Prices Hit Nearly Every MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, Plus AirPods Sales

by

This week we saw a huge collection of discounts hit both the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, with as much as $500 off select models of these computers. We're also still tracking record low prices on the M4 iPad Pro as we head into the weekend, as well as a few AirPods deals.

Hero0013Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

AirPods

airpods pro 2 blue

  • What's the deal? Take up to $69 off AirPods
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$59 OFF
AirPods 2 for $69.99

$39 OFF
AirPods 3 for $129.99

$69 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) for $179.99

AirPods deals were in abundance earlier this week, and they're all still available today. You can get the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Pro 2 all for solid second-best prices on Amazon right now.

iPad Pro

m4 ipad pro blue

  • What's the deal? Take up to $150 off M4 iPad Pro
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
11-inch iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi) for $899.00

$100 OFF
13-inch iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi) for $1,199.00

Best Buy is hosting a massive sale on the M4 iPad Pro this week, including record low prices on both Wi-Fi and cellular tablets. You can find a bigger list of all the iPad Pro models on sale in our original post, and note that most of these require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership to see the final deal price.

MacBook Air

macbook air new blue

  • What's the deal? Take up to $250 off MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$200 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $799.00

$250 OFF
13-inch M3 MacBook Air (256GB) for $849.00

$200 OFF
15-inch M3 MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,099.00

MacBook Air discounts this week include all-time low prices on the M2 MacBook Air and the M3 MacBook Air, starting at just $799.00 for the former model.

MacBook Pro

m3 macbook pro blue

  • What's the deal? Take up to $500 off M3 MacBook Pro
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO $500 OFF
M3 MacBook Pro at Best Buy

Finally, Best Buy and Amazon have notable markdowns on Apple's 14-inch and 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro this week, with up to $500 off select models.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

