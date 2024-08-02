Best Apple Deals of the Week: Record Low Prices Hit Nearly Every MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, Plus AirPods Sales

This week we saw a huge collection of discounts hit both the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, with as much as $500 off select models of these computers. We're also still tracking record low prices on the M4 iPad Pro as we head into the weekend, as well as a few AirPods deals.

AirPods

What's the deal? Take up to $69 off AirPods

Take up to $69 off AirPods Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

AirPods deals were in abundance earlier this week, and they're all still available today. You can get the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Pro 2 all for solid second-best prices on Amazon right now.



iPad Pro

What's the deal? Take up to $150 off M4 iPad Pro

Take up to $150 off M4 iPad Pro Where can I get it? Best Buy

Best Buy Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Best Buy is hosting a massive sale on the M4 iPad Pro this week, including record low prices on both Wi-Fi and cellular tablets. You can find a bigger list of all the iPad Pro models on sale in our original post, and note that most of these require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership to see the final deal price.



MacBook Air

What's the deal? Take up to $250 off MacBook Air

Take up to $250 off MacBook Air Where can I get it? Best Buy

Best Buy Where can I find the original deal? Right here

MacBook Air discounts this week include all-time low prices on the M2 MacBook Air and the M3 MacBook Air, starting at just $799.00 for the former model.



MacBook Pro

What's the deal? Take up to $500 off M3 MacBook Pro

Take up to $500 off M3 MacBook Pro Where can I get it? Best Buy

Best Buy Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Finally, Best Buy and Amazon have notable markdowns on Apple's 14-inch and 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro this week, with up to $500 off select models.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.