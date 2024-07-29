Best Buy Takes Up to $250 Off MacBook Air During Back to School Event

by

Best Buy has kicked off the week with fresh MacBook Air discounts, which are part of its big Back to School Sale that started over the weekend. In regards to the MacBook Air deals, you'll find record low prices on both the previous generation M2 MacBook Air, as well as the 2024 M3 models.

13-Inch M2 MacBook Air

macbook air best buyNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the M2 MacBook Air, Best Buy is offering $200 off both the 256GB and 512GB models, both of which are matches of the all-time low price on these computers. You'll also find matching deals over at Amazon.

$200 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $799.00

$200 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (512GB) for $999.00

13-Inch M3 MacBook Air

15 inch m3 macbook air

For the newer models, Best Buy is taking $250 off the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air exclusively for My Best Buy Plus/Total members, and everyone else can get $200 off these computers. If you're already a Plus or Total member, these will be new record low prices for the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air.

Note: You'll need a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership to see these prices.

$250 OFF
13-inch M3 MacBook Air (256GB) for $849.00

$250 OFF
13-inch M3 MacBook Air (8GB/512GB) for $1,049.00

$250 OFF
13-inch M3 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,249.00

15-Inch M3 MacBook Air

Finally, Best Buy also has the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air for $200 off every model. Similar to the 13-inch models, these are all-time low prices, but this time they're available to all shoppers and do not require a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership. You'll also find matching deals at Amazon.

$200 OFF
15-inch M3 MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,099.00

$200 OFF
15-inch M3 MacBook Air (8GB/512GB) for $1,299.00

$200 OFF
15-inch M3 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,499.00

If you need help deciding the right MacBook Air to purchase, be sure to read our buyer's guide comparing each generation of the computer. Additionally, we have a guide that breaks down all of the differences between the 13-inch and 15-inch sizes of the MacBook Air.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

