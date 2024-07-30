AirPods 2 Hit All-Time Low $69.99 Price on Amazon, Plus Discounts on AirPods 3 and Pro 2
Amazon today is discounting a collection of Apple's AirPods, including the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C. All of these deals represent the best prices we've tracked since Prime Day, and are overall solid second-best prices on most models.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The AirPods 2 is available for $69.99, down from $129.00, and the AirPods 3 is on sale for $129.99, down from $169.00. Amazon also has the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $179.99, down from $249.00. The AirPods 2 deal is a match for the all-time low price, while the other two are just about $10 higher than their previous record low prices.
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
Popular Stories
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series around mid-September, which means we are about two months out from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. To bring ...
Apple is today providing developers with the first betas of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, with the new software introducing an early version of the Apple Intelligence features. These new betas will be in testing alongside the current iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia 15 betas. Developers can choose whether to opt into the new betas with Apple Intelligence, or stay on the ...
Apple Intelligence will miss its initial expected launch date to give Apple more time to fix bugs, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. According to individuals with knowledge about Apple's plans, the company now plans to start rolling out Apple Intelligence in software updates by October, arriving several weeks after the launch of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. This means that Apple...
T-Mobile customers have filed a lawsuit [PDF] against the carrier, alleging that it failed to honor a guarantee not to raise the prices of select cellular plans. The lawsuit, first spotted by Wired, claims that back in 2017, T-Mobile advertised several of its plans with a price lock, but then went on to increase prices starting in May 2024. "T-Mobile ONE customers keep their price until...