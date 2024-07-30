AirPods 2 Hit All-Time Low $69.99 Price on Amazon, Plus Discounts on AirPods 3 and Pro 2

by

Amazon today is discounting a collection of Apple's AirPods, including the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C. All of these deals represent the best prices we've tracked since Prime Day, and are overall solid second-best prices on most models.

The AirPods 2 is available for $69.99, down from $129.00, and the AirPods 3 is on sale for $129.99, down from $169.00. Amazon also has the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $179.99, down from $249.00. The AirPods 2 deal is a match for the all-time low price, while the other two are just about $10 higher than their previous record low prices.

$59 OFF
AirPods 2 for $69.99

$39 OFF
AirPods 3 for $129.99

$69 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) for $179.99

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

