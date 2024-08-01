Get Up to $500 Off M3 MacBook Pro With Amazon and Best Buy's New Sales

Amazon and Best Buy today have introduced major discounts on the 14-inch and 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro, providing up to $500 off select models of the 2023 computer. In regards to Best Buy's prices, these deals are available to all members and do not require a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy and Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Best Buy's and Amazon's deals include all-time low prices on the 14-inch and 16-inch models, and the best discounts will be found on the larger screen computers. The 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro is currently discounted by $500 on Amazon and Best Buy, which are solid second-best prices. You'll also find up to $300 off the 14-inch computers at both retailers.

If you're shopping for the MacBook Air, we're also tracking a massive collection of discounts on the M2 and M3 MacBook Air models this week. The M2 MacBook Air is available for just $799.00, while the M3 models start at $849.00.



14-inch MacBook Pro

16-inch MacBook Pro

