Best Buy Has Every M4 iPad Pro on Sale With Multiple Record Low Prices for Members

Today we're tracking a large collection of discounts on the 2024 M4 iPad Pro at Best Buy, which includes multiple all-time low prices on both 11-inch and 13-inch models. The majority of these deals will only be available to My Best Buy Plus/Total members, but there are a few instances of record low prices being matched at Amazon.

11-Inch

For the smaller 11-inch M4 iPad Pro, Best Buy has introduced a new best-ever price on the entry-level 256GB Wi-Fi tablet, available for $899.00 for members, down from $999.00. Best Buy has every model of the 11-inch iPad Pro on sale right now, including both Wi-Fi and cellular versions, and you'll find steeper discounts for members.



13-inch

Similar to the 11-inch models, Best Buy has every Wi-Fi and cellular version of the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro on sale this week. Prices start at $1,199.00 for the 256GB Wi-Fi tablet, and totals up to $150 off these devices. Amazon is also matching the prices of quite a few 13-inch iPad Pro models without the need for a special membership.



