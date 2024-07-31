Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 200 With Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements
Apple today released a new update for Safari Technology Preview, the experimental browser that was first introduced in March 2016. Apple designed Safari Technology Preview to allow users to test features that are planned for future release versions of the Safari browser.
Safari Technology Preview 200 includes fixes and updates for CSS, JavaScript, Rendering, and Web Extensions.
The current Safari Technology Preview release is compatible with machines running macOS Sonoma and the macOS Sequoia beta. Set to launch this fall, macOS Sequoia is the newest version of macOS that Apple is working on. The Safari Technology Preview browser numbering is sequential, so Apple has released 200 updates to its test browser in the last eight years.
The Safari Technology Preview update is available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences or System Settings to anyone who has downloaded the browser from Apple's website. Complete release notes for the update are available on the Safari Technology Preview website.
Apple's aim with Safari Technology Preview is to gather feedback from developers and users on its browser development process. Safari Technology Preview can run side-by-side with the existing Safari browser and while it is designed for developers, it does not require a developer account to download and use.
