Apple Used Google Tensor Chips to Develop Apple Intelligence

by

Apple used Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) developed by Google instead of Nvidia's widely-used graphics processing units (GPUs) to construct two critical components of Apple Intelligence.

Apple Intelligence General Feature
The decision is detailed in a new research paper published by Apple that highlights its reliance on Google's cloud hardware (via CNBC). The paper reveals that Apple utilized 2,048 of Google's TPUv5p chips to build AI models and 8,192 TPUv4 processors for server AI models. The research paper does not mention Nvidia explicitly, but the absence of any reference to Nvidia's hardware in the description of Apple's AI infrastructure is telling and this omission suggests a deliberate choice to favor Google's technology.

The decision is noteworthy given Nvidia's dominance in the AI processor market and since Apple very rarely discloses its hardware choices for development purposes. Nvidia's GPUs are highly sought after for AI applications due to their performance and efficiency. Unlike Nvidia, which sells its chips and systems as standalone products, Google provides access to its TPUs through cloud services. Customers using Google's TPUs have to develop their software within Google's ecosystem, which offers integrated tools and services to streamline the development and deployment of AI models.

In the paper, Apple's engineers explain that the TPUs allowed them to train large, sophisticated AI models efficiently. They describe how Google's TPUs are organized into large clusters, enabling the processing power necessary for training Apple's AI models. Apple has announced plans to invest over $5 billion in AI server enhancements over the next two years, which should bolster its AI capabilities and reduce its dependence on external hardware providers.

In addition to detailing its use of Google's TPUs, the paper addresses ethical considerations in AI development. Apple emphasized its adherence to responsible data practices, claiming that no private user data was used in training its AI models. The company relied on a mix of publicly available, licensed, and open-sourced datasets for training purposes. Apple added that its training data set, which includes publicly available web data and licensed content, was curated to protect user privacy.

Tags: Apple Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence, Google, Nvidia

Popular Stories

iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Series Is Less Than Two Months Away: Everything We Know

Thursday July 25, 2024 5:43 am PDT by
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series around mid-September, which means we are about two months out from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. To bring ...
Read Full Article130 comments
Apple Intelligence General Feature

Apple Intelligence Now Available in New iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia Developer Betas

Monday July 29, 2024 10:07 am PDT by
Apple is today providing developers with the first betas of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, with the new software introducing an early version of the Apple Intelligence features. These new betas will be in testing alongside the current iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia 15 betas. Developers can choose whether to opt into the new betas with Apple Intelligence, or stay on the ...
Read Full Article352 comments
Apple Intelligence General Feature

Report: Apple Intelligence Delayed to iOS 18.1 in October

Sunday July 28, 2024 11:52 am PDT by
Apple Intelligence will miss its initial expected launch date to give Apple more time to fix bugs, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. According to individuals with knowledge about Apple's plans, the company now plans to start rolling out Apple Intelligence in software updates by October, arriving several weeks after the launch of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. This means that Apple...
Read Full Article236 comments
T Mobile Generic Feature Pink 1

T-Mobile Sued for Breaking Lifetime Price Guarantees

Friday July 26, 2024 2:44 pm PDT by
T-Mobile customers have filed a lawsuit [PDF] against the carrier, alleging that it failed to honor a guarantee not to raise the prices of select cellular plans. The lawsuit, first spotted by Wired, claims that back in 2017, T-Mobile advertised several of its plans with a price lock, but then went on to increase prices starting in May 2024. "T-Mobile ONE customers keep their price until...
Read Full Article121 comments

Top Rated Comments

nt5672 Avatar
nt5672
41 minutes ago at 06:04 am
So while Apple may not have used user attributed data, Google still knows exactly what Apple is doing in AI, exactly how their models perform, and can compare their own AI with Apple's AI since they have both.

Sounds like a win-win for Google, Apple not so much. I wonder how much intellectual property Apple is giving up just to say "We can do that too!"

This sounds like a pretty big failure at the executive level.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Chungry Avatar
Chungry
40 minutes ago at 06:06 am
Securing Nvidia chips takes time and money- Apple only had one so they settled for what they could get. I’m concerned about the precedence this sets, because it caught them flat-footed and they’re in damage control mode. Compromising on the foundational piece instead of delaying like they say they do- going with best of breed, and not being first but being best. This is a move exuding an utter lack of confidence. It’s got a shiny veneer though! Leaves me concerned for Apple Intelligence. Let’s hope that doesn’t become a running gag like the mention of Siri.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GrayFlannel Avatar
GrayFlannel
48 minutes ago at 05:58 am
Apple scrambling to slam it together.

Here’s two articles on it too, from yesterday.

https://appleinsider.com/articles/24/07/29/apple-admits-to-using-google-tensor-hardware-to-train-apple-intelligence

https://www.patentlyapple.com/2024/07/apple-confirms-that-its-ai-models-were-trained-on-googles-custom-tensor-processing-unit-tpu.html
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jarman74 Avatar
Jarman74
34 minutes ago at 06:11 am
So not only was Apple reliant on Google services, but it was also comically lagging behind Nvidia’s hardware offerings. It makes you wonder what outdated tech Siri is still running on.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacHelp_75 Avatar
MacHelp_75
35 minutes ago at 06:10 am
There is a history between Apple and Nvidia. Lot's of bad blood over GPU's led them to AMD prior to Apple Silicon. If senior leaders are still around who lived through that it may have affected the choice. Speculation obviously, but one supported by history.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jarutais Avatar
Jarutais
25 minutes ago at 06:21 am
So.. are they acknowledging that the Apple Silicon Neural Engine is crap? I thought they always marketed it as the best for machine learning
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments