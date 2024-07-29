Apple TV+ Show 'Silo' to Return for Second Season in November

Apple TV+ has announced that the second season of its sci-fi show "Silo" will premiere on Friday, November 15, 2024.



"Silo" follows the last ten thousand people on Earth who live in a massive underground bunker to escape the toxic environment above. The inhabitants are unaware of why the silo was built, and those who seek the truth face deadly consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer who uncovers deeper mysteries while investigating a loved one's murder. The second season will continue to explore the storylines from the first season, with new twists and revelations.

The first season of "Silo" premiered on May 5, 2023, and production for the second season was delayed due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes. Based on the Wool trilogy by Hugh Howey, the new season will feature ten episodes, releasing weekly until January 17, 2025.

The announcement was made at Comic-Con 2024 (via Deadline), where it was also revealed that Steve Zahn will join the cast. Zahn made a surprise appearance at the fan panel alongside creator and showrunner Graham Yost, author and executive producer Hugh Howey, executive producer Rebecca Ferguson, and star Common. In addition to Zahn, the returning cast includes Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McCrae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie, and Iain Glen.