Apple TV+ Show 'Silo' to Return for Second Season in November
Apple TV+ has announced that the second season of its sci-fi show "Silo" will premiere on Friday, November 15, 2024.
"Silo" follows the last ten thousand people on Earth who live in a massive underground bunker to escape the toxic environment above. The inhabitants are unaware of why the silo was built, and those who seek the truth face deadly consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer who uncovers deeper mysteries while investigating a loved one's murder. The second season will continue to explore the storylines from the first season, with new twists and revelations.
The first season of "Silo" premiered on May 5, 2023, and production for the second season was delayed due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes. Based on the Wool trilogy by Hugh Howey, the new season will feature ten episodes, releasing weekly until January 17, 2025.
The announcement was made at Comic-Con 2024 (via Deadline), where it was also revealed that Steve Zahn will join the cast. Zahn made a surprise appearance at the fan panel alongside creator and showrunner Graham Yost, author and executive producer Hugh Howey, executive producer Rebecca Ferguson, and star Common. In addition to Zahn, the returning cast includes Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McCrae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie, and Iain Glen.
Popular Stories
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series around mid-September, which means we are about two months out from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. To bring ...
Following nearly two years of rumors about a fourth-generation iPhone SE, The Information today reported that Apple suppliers are finally planning to begin ramping up mass production of the device in October of this year. If accurate, that timeframe would mean that the next iPhone SE would not be announced alongside the iPhone 16 series in September, as expected. Instead, the report...
Apple’s iCloud Private Relay service is down for some users, according to Apple’s System Status page. Apple says that the iCloud Private Relay service may be slow or unavailable. The outage started at 2:34 p.m. Eastern Time, but it does not appear to be affecting all iCloud users. Some impacted users are unable to browse the web without turning iCloud Private Relay off, while others are...
T-Mobile customers have filed a lawsuit [PDF] against the carrier, alleging that it failed to honor a guarantee not to raise the prices of select cellular plans. The lawsuit, first spotted by Wired, claims that back in 2017, T-Mobile advertised several of its plans with a price lock, but then went on to increase prices starting in May 2024. "T-Mobile ONE customers keep their price until...