Torrenting Apps Now Available for iPhone Users in the EU
iPhone users in the European Union can now install torrenting apps, bypassing Apple's stringent App Store policies (via The Verge).
The alternative app marketplace AltStore PAL is now offering torrenting apps, a category that has historically been banned by Apple. This follows the introduction of the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which has reduced Apple's control over apps available in the region. As a result, iOS users can now download and use apps that are not available on the App Store without the need to jailbreak their devices.
The new offerings on AltStore PAL include iTorrent, an iOS torrent client, and qBitControl, a remote client for managing qBittorrent on desktop systems. These apps, along with PeopleDrop, a dating-focused social discovery app, and UTM SE, an app for emulating operating systems such as Windows, Linux, and macOS on iOS devices, mark the first batch of third-party apps to be released on AltStore PAL since its launch. Unlike the other apps, UTM SE has also been approved by Apple and is available on the official App Store, though it was initially rejected in June before gaining approval with assistance from the AltStore team.
Apple has consistently banned torrent apps from its App Store, citing that they are "often used for the purpose of infringing third-party rights," but the DMA has weakened Apple's ability to maintain its walled garden approach, allowing alternative app marketplaces like AltStore PAL to offer apps that do not meet Apple's guidelines.
Users interested in accessing the new apps on AltStore PAL will need an iPhone running iOS 17.4 or later. The service requires a subscription fee of €1.50 per year to cover Apple's fees. More information about the apps and the subscription process can be found on the AltStore website.
