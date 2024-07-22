Samsung's 'Black Friday In July' Sale Features Lowest-Ever Prices on Popular Monitors and More

Samsung is hosting a new "Black Friday in July" sale, which includes big discounts on multiple product lines sitewide. The popular ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor and new Smart Monitor M80D are both discounted during this sale, but you'll also find sales on storage, audio, TVs, smartphones, and home appliances.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The Smart Monitor M80D was announced at CES in January and launched in early June. The display retains key features of the previous model, like USB-C charging connectivity, AirPlay 2 support, an integrated webcam, and several smart TV features that enable it to be used when not connected to a PC. It's on sale today for $499.99, which is a new all-time low price and beats the previous deal from earlier in the month by about $50.

In terms of new features, the M80D includes a Multi Control feature that allows images and text to be moved between the display and a Galaxy Book, Tablet, or Phone. You can also pair Galaxy Buds to the monitor for a spatial audio experience with head tracking, as well as guided workouts when paired with a Galaxy Watch.



You can also get the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor for $899.99, down from $1,599.99. At $700 off this is an all-time low price on the 2023 display, which has a matte display, modular 4K SlimFit camera, and support for Thunderbolt 4.

We've rounded up a few more discounts below on TVs, monitors, and Galaxy products, but remember that this sale is sitewide and you can save on many more devices, including household appliances and more.



