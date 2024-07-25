Amazon Introduces Big Savings on Popular Accessories From Anker, Eufy, and Jackery

Amazon today has a large collection of discounts from Anker, Eufy, and Jackery, including a wide array of wall chargers, Bluetooth trackers, and other USB-C accessories. Some of these deals will require you to clip an on-page coupon then head to the checkout screen before you see the final sale price, and some require a Prime membership.

Eufy's main discount is on the SmartTrack Link 4 Pack for $48.99 with a Prime membership, down from $69.99. This tracking accessory is compatible with Apple's Find My app, so you can get left behind notifications and many other Find My features when you add it to the app.

Eufy SmartTrack Link 4 Pack for $48.99

Switching to the Anker deals, you can get the 24,000 mAh Prime Power Bank with Smart Digital Display for $109.99, down from $129.99. If you need a bigger battery, you can get the Portable Power Station with Smart Display + Retractable Light for $104.99 with a Prime membership, down from $149.99.

Portable Power Station with Smart Display + Retractable Light for $104.99

Finally, for the Jackery deals you'll find an array of portable power stations on sale this week, including the Explorer 100 Plus with Solar Panel for $199.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $229.99. This is a miniature-sized portable power station that can fit in the palm of your hand and weighs just 2.13 lbs, while featuring a 31,000 mAh capacity and 128W output.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

