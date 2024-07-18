Eve Launches Matter-Enabled Eve Weather Smart Station
Smart home company Eve Systems today announced the launch of a new version of the Eve Weather that offers Matter support. With Matter, the new Eve Weather can be added to HomeKit or smart home setups from other companies.
Eve Weather is a small cube-shaped accessory that is designed to provide outdoor weather temperature, humidity, and the local 12-hour weather trend. A display at the front allows you to see temperature and humidity at a glance, but the data also syncs to the Eve app.
With HomeKit integration, Siri can be used to provide details on the outdoor weather conditions, and the data can be used to trigger HomeKit automations. Eve Weather offers IPX4 water resistance so it can be kept outdoors year-round and displayed anywhere.
Eve Weather can be purchased from the Eve website or from Amazon.com for $80. Eve is continuing to sell the HomeKit version of the device as well for those who do not have a Matter-enabled hub, which includes the HomePod and latest Apple TV.
Popular Stories
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series around mid-September, which means we are about two months out from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. To bring ...
Best Buy's "Black Friday in July" sale is in full swing today, and in addition to a few iPad Air discounts we shared earlier, there are also some steep markdowns on the M3 MacBook Pro. You will need a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership in order to get some of these deals. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Apple today provided the first betas of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 to public beta testers, bringing the new software to the general public for the first time since the Worldwide Developers Conference in June. Apple has seeded three developer betas so far, and the first public beta includes the same content that's in the third developer beta. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...
Samsung this week introduced its latest earbuds, the Galaxy Buds3 Pro, which look quite a bit like Apple's AirPods Pro 2. Given the similarities, we thought we'd compare Samsung's new earbuds to the AirPods Pro. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Design wise, you could potentially mistake Samsung's Galaxy Buds3 Pro for the AirPods Pro. The Buds3 Pro have the same...
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Apple today seeded updated third betas iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after Apple initially released the third betas. Registered developers are able to opt into the betas by opening up the Settings app, going to the Software Update section, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option, and toggling on the iOS 18/iPadOS 18 Developer Beta ...