Eve Launches Matter-Enabled Eve Weather Smart Station

Smart home company Eve Systems today announced the launch of a new version of the Eve Weather that offers Matter support. With Matter, the new Eve Weather can be added to HomeKit or smart home setups from other companies.



Eve Weather is a small cube-shaped accessory that is designed to provide outdoor weather temperature, humidity, and the local 12-hour weather trend. A display at the front allows you to see temperature and humidity at a glance, but the data also syncs to the Eve app.

With ‌HomeKit‌ integration, Siri can be used to provide details on the outdoor weather conditions, and the data can be used to trigger ‌HomeKit‌ automations. Eve Weather offers IPX4 water resistance so it can be kept outdoors year-round and displayed anywhere.

Eve Weather can be purchased from the Eve website or from Amazon.com for $80. Eve is continuing to sell the ‌HomeKit‌ version of the device as well for those who do not have a Matter-enabled hub, which includes the HomePod and latest Apple TV.