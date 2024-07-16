The 9 Best Apple Deals Under $100 for Prime Day

by

As Prime Day continues today, we're highlighting all of the best Apple deals you can get for under $100 on Amazon. This includes AirPods, Apple Pencil 2, AirTags, iPhone cases, USB-C chargers, and more.

You can find every Apple deal available during Prime Day in our dedicated post. Remember that you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get Prime Day deals, and you can sign up for Prime on Amazon if you don't have the service yet.

$30 Or Under

usb c prime day

In the cheapest category, you can get Apple's 20W USB-C Power Adapter for $14.99, down from $19.00 and the AirTag 1 Pack for $23.99, down from $29.00

$4 OFF
20W USB-C Power Adapter for $14.99

$4 OFF
60W USB-C Woven Cable (1m) for $15.00

$5 OFF
AirTag 1 Pack for $23.99

$50 Or Under

finewoven prime day

For accessories priced between $30 and $50, there are a few sales on Amazon for Prime Day. You can get the 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter for $44.99, down from $59.00, as well as discounts on iPhone 15 cases.

$14 OFF
35W Dual USB-C Power Adapter for $44.99

$24 OFF
iPhone 15 Pro FineWoven Case for $34.99

$24 OFF
iPhone 15 Pro Max FineWoven Case for $34.99

$100 Or Under

airtag prime day

Lastly, we're tracking a few deals on Apple products that are just under $100 for Prime Day. You can get an AirTag 4-Pack for $74.98 ($24 off), an Apple Pencil 2 for $79.00 ($50 off), and AirPods 2 for $69.00 ($60 off).

$60 OFF
AirPods 2 for $69.00

$24 OFF
AirTag 4 Pack for $74.98

$50 OFF
Apple Pencil 2 for $79.00

If you're on the hunt for more Prime Day discounts, be sure to visit our big Prime Day post where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the event. Remember that you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get Prime Day deals. You can sign up for Prime on Amazon if you don't have the service yet.

