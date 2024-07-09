Nomad Launches 65W Dual USB-C Power Adapter With Built-In Apple Watch Charger

by

Nomad today announced the launch of its latest product, the 65W AC Power Adapter Apple Watch Edition. Ideal for travel, the power adapter includes two USB-C ports and an Apple Watch charging puck.

nomad charger 1
Like most modern chargers, Nomad's 65W Apple Watch Power Adapter uses Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, so it's compact. It's a little thicker than Apple chargers, but it's much smaller than the comparable 61W charger from Apple and overall more portable. The prongs fold down when the charger is not in use, which increases portability.

The two USB-C ports offer up to 65W total power, so if only one is in use, you get the full 65W. If two are in use, the top port can charge a device at 45W and the bottom port can charge a device at 20W. There is an Apple Watch charging puck at the top, and it supports fast charging for charging Apple's latest Apple Watch models at the maximum speed.

We were able to test Nomad's new power adapter ahead of launch, and it works as expected. Pop it into an outlet and the top can charge an Apple Watch (or the AirPods) with the magnetic charging puck, while the two USB-C ports can charge a MacBook, iPhone, iPad, AirPods, or other device that charges over USB-C. At 65W max, you're not getting the best charging speeds for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, but it's enough for slower charging, and plenty for an ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, or smaller MacBook.

The power adapter works best in a wall outlet where the Apple Watch charging puck is at the top of the device, but it can be used with tabletop chargers where the charging puck is at the side because of the magnetic attachment. Nomad does not include USB-C cables with the power adapter, so you'll need to supply your own.

nomad charger 2
With some short cables, it makes for a useful travel charger. It's more compact than a lot of other travel charging options, and it can fast charge an ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and Apple Watch, which isn't true of on-the-go MagSafe chargers. It's also versatile, because the two ports can charge other devices like Samsung phones and handheld game consoles.

Nomad is known for premium devices, and the main downside to the Apple Watch Power Adapter is the price. It's $100, and that's expensive for a dual-port USB-C charger that maxes out at 65W. You're getting the benefit of a built-in Apple Watch charger, a portable build, and a sleek design at that price point, but the cost is going to turn away some buyers. Still, Nomad makes reliable products and this is a high-quality power adapter that's worth checking out if you're in the market for something that's useful for travel or bringing between locations like home and work.

Nomad's 65W AC Power Adapter Apple Watch Edition can be purchased from the Nomad website for $100.

