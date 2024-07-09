Trial Production of Apple's Next-Gen Chip Technology to Begin Next Week

Apple chipmaker TSMC will begin test production of 2nm chips next week ahead of plans to bring the technology to Apple silicon next year, ET News reports.



The trial production run will occur at TSMC's Baoshan plant in northern Taiwan. Equipment designed for 2nm chip production was brought to the facility in the second quarter of this year. Apple is expected to move its custom silicon to the 2nm process in 2025.

The iPhone 15 Pro is powered by the A17 Pro chip, which is manufactured with TSMC's 3nm process. This process allows for more transistors to be packed into a smaller space, delivering improvements in performance and efficiency. Apple's M4 chip, which recently debuted in the new iPad Pro, uses an enhanced version of this ‌‌‌3nm‌‌‌ technology. The transition to 2nm chips should bring further improvements, with projected performance gains of 10 to 15 percent and power consumption reductions of up to 30 percent compared to the ‌‌‌3nm‌‌‌ process.

TSMC plans to begin mass production of 2nm chips next year and it is believed that the company has been accelerating the process to secure a stable yield before mass production. TSMC remains the only company capable of manufacturing 2nm and ‌‌3nm‌‌ chips at the scale and quality Apple requires. For its ‌‌‌3nm‌‌‌ chips, Apple booked all of TSMC's available chipmaking capacity, and the chipmaker plans to triple its production capacity for the node by the end of the year to meet soaring demand. 2nm chips could first appear in 2025's iPhone 17 lineup.