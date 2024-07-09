Apple Releases Third Beta of visionOS 1.3 to Developers

Apple today released the third beta of an upcoming visionOS 1.3 update to developers, allowing them to test new features ahead of the software seeing a public launch. The third ‌visionOS‌ 1.3 beta comes a week after the release of the second beta.

visionOS Home Screen
The ‌visionOS‌ beta can be downloaded by going to the Settings app on the device and toggling on developer betas. A registered developer account is required, and Apple recommends making a backup before installing new software.

Apple may make further improvements to Personas, EyeSight, and other features with ‌visionOS‌ 1.3, as well as implement additional bug fixes. No new features were found in the first two ‌visionOS‌ 1.3 betas.

Top Rated Comments

Realityck Avatar
Realityck
2 hours ago at 10:16 am
FYI

* iOS 17.6 beta 3 (21G5066d) - July 9, 2024
* iPadOS 17.6 beta 3 (21G5066d) - July 9, 2024
* macOS 14.6 beta 3 (23G5066c) - July 9, 2024
* tvOS 17.6 beta 3 (21M5059b) - July 9, 2024
* [B]visionOS 1.3 beta 3 (21O5761a) - July 9, 2024[/B]
* watchOS 10.6 beta 3 (21U5565c) - July 9, 2024
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
peneaux Avatar
peneaux
2 hours ago at 10:17 am
I have MacRumors in my RSS feed. Is there a way to filter titles with BETA so I don't have to be bombarded with those?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments