Apple Boosts A18 Chip Orders in Anticipation of High iPhone 16 Demand

by

Apple is said to have upped its order of next-generation chips from TSMC to between 90 million and 100 million units, following heightened demand expectations for its iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 16 Pro Front Update Blue
Last year's initial chip order volume for the iPhone 15 series launch is believed to have been in the region of 80-90 million units, suggesting Apple is anticipating higher demand for its 2024 devices, according to Taiwanese outlet CTEE.

The arrival of Apple Intelligence in iOS 18 is expected to boost initial sales of the devices. One of the reasons is that Apple Intelligence requires at least an iPhone 15 Pro to run, which means owners of last year's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will miss out on Apple's new AI features unless they upgrade to an iPhone 15 Pro or plump for one of the iPhone 16 models.

Last year, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus were equipped with the A16 Bionic chip – the same chip that was in the iPhone 14 Pro models – whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max featured an A17 Pro chip manufactured using TSMC's second-generation 3nm process, also known as "N3E." N3E is less expensive and has improved yield compared to the previous-generation N3B, according to TSMC.

This year, all four models in the iPhone 16 lineup are expected to use A18-branded chips manufactured using the N3E process. Despite switching to N3E, the A18 chip in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus is likely to adopt the A17 Pro design that was used in the iPhone 15 Pro models. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max will likely use a chip branded as an "A18 Pro," which could feature an upgraded Neural Engine with more cores enabling improved AI/machine learning performance.

The standard iPhone 16 models could also be upgraded with 8GB of RAM, up from 6GB in the iPhone 15 models. That would see all four iPhone 16 models offering 8GB of RAM, which Apple has suggested is a minimum requirement for running large-language models (the algorithms that power AI) locally on device, rather than in the cloud.

Based on previous years, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 16 series in the fall, around mid-September. For more information, be sure to check our dedicated iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro roundups.

Related Roundups: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro
Tag: TSMC

Top Rated Comments

Account25476 Avatar
Account25476
23 minutes ago at 03:07 am
Spot the difference game

iPhone lineup
iPhone 6s (2015): 2GB
Iphone 7 (2016): 2GB
iPhone 8 (2017): 2GB
iPhone X (2018): 3GB
iPhone 11 (2019): 4GB
iPhone 12 (2020): 4GB
iPhone 13 (2021): 4GB
iPhone 14 (2022): 6GB
iPhone 15 (2023): 6GB
iPhone 16 (2024): 8GB

iPad lineup 
iPad 5th gen (2017): 2GB
 iPad 6th gen (2018): 2GB
iPad 7th gen (2019): 3GB
iPad 8th gen (2020): 3GB
iPad 9th gen (2021): 3GB
iPad 10th gen (2024): 4GB

MacBook "Pro" lineup
MacBook Pro (2015 - now): 8GB
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Cervisia Avatar
Cervisia
24 minutes ago at 03:07 am
If they expect higher demand on AI alone, they're gonna be disappointed.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macfacts Avatar
macfacts
13 minutes ago at 03:18 am
I'm guessing Siri made this prediction.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SmugMaverick Avatar
SmugMaverick
26 minutes ago at 03:05 am
Remember that "high" Vision Pro demand as well ?

Nice try with the hype Apple but we're all bored of the lazy designs and extra buttons now.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RedTheReader Avatar
RedTheReader
23 minutes ago at 03:07 am
High demand? … what high demand?


Spot the difference from 2015 to now

iPhone lineup
iPhone 6s: 2GB
Iphone 7: 2GB
iPhone 8: 2GB
iPhone X: 3GB
iPhone 11: 4GB
iPhone 12: 4GB
iPhone 13: 4GB
iPhone 14: 6GB
iPhone 15: 6GB
iPhone 16: 8GB

MacBook "Pro" lineup
MacBook Pro (2015 - now): 8GB
The important distinction is that at least you can get more ram in the MacBook Pro’s. If I had the option of paying extra to get a 12 GB memory, iPhone, I definitely would.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SmugMaverick Avatar
SmugMaverick
21 minutes ago at 03:10 am

Spot the difference from 2015 to now

iPhone lineup
iPhone 6s: 2GB
Iphone 7: 2GB
iPhone 8: 2GB
iPhone X: 3GB
iPhone 11: 4GB
iPhone 12: 4GB
iPhone 13: 4GB
iPhone 14: 6GB
iPhone 15: 6GB
iPhone 16: 8GB

MacBook "Pro" lineup
MacBook Pro (2015 - now): 8GB
When you see it written out, you realise just how disgraceful it really is.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments