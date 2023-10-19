iPhone 16 and 16 Plus Again Rumored to Jump From A16 to A18 Chip
All four iPhone 16 models will be equipped with A18-branded chips, according to Jeff Pu, an analyst who covers Apple and its supply chain. He first shared this prediction last month, and he touched on the topic again in a research note this week with Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities.
In his latest note, Pu said "we expect all iPhone 16 models to feature A18," and he expects the chips to be manufactured with chipmaker TSMC's second-generation 3nm process "N3E." Pu referred to the A17 Pro chip in the iPhone 15 Pro models, based on TSMC's first-generation 3nm process "N3B," as a "transition design."
In response to an email from MacRumors last month, Pu outlined his specific expectations:
- iPhone 16: A18 chip (N3E)
- iPhone 16 Plus: A18 chip (N3E)
- iPhone 16 Pro: A18 Pro chip (N3E)
- iPhone 16 Pro Max: A18 Pro chip (N3E)
N3E is less expensive and has improved yield compared to N3B, according to TSMC.
The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus use the A16 Bionic chip, so a jump to the A18 chip for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus would be a notable and unique change, as it means these two models would skip over an A17-branded chip.
Given that the iPhone 16 lineup is still around 11 months away from launching, Pu is likely making an educated guess here with the marketing names, so it remains to be seen if Apple actually moves forward with A18 and A18 Pro branding. It is possible that Apple could brand its iPhone 16 chips as the A17 and A18 Pro, mirroring recent years.
Pu was the first source to report that Apple had abandoned its plans for solid-state buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro models. He also accurately revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro models would be equipped with an increased 8GB of RAM, and that the iPhone 15 Pro Max would have a higher starting price than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Popular Stories
Apple will introduce a new low-cost 11th-generation iPad tomorrow, according to leaker Majin Bu. Majin Bu claims that the new iPad will have the same design as the 10th-generation model, and that accessories "will be perfectly compatible." Last week, the same leaker claimed that Apple would debut a third-generation Apple Pencil with interchangeable magnetic tips, and today's rumor comes...
Apple today unveiled an all-new, more affordable Apple Pencil model featuring a USB-C port hidden behind a sliding cap. The new Apple Pencil is a cheaper model that sits below the first- and second-generation Apple Pencils in the lineup with a price tag of just $79. It features a sliding cap at the top that reveals a USB-C port, allowing users to charge and pair via a USB-C cable, with a...
The seventh-generation iPad mini will feature four main upgrades and changes, according to a Weibo leaker with an early track record for disclosing accurate information about Apple's plans. The account, known as "Instant Digital," claims that the seventh-generation iPad mini will feature four key differences, with no other other notable improvements other than the following changes. A16...
Four new MacBook models with M3-series chips are on schedule to launch next year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips have now reached design validation testing (DVT), meaning that the devices are nearing mass production. He believes that progress on the new...
We're over a month away from Black Friday, but as always we're already seeing a few retailers kick off very early "pre-Black Friday" events. Today that includes Anker, which is offering up to 50 percent off select charging accessories, as well as a buy one, get one half off sitewide through October 18. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link...
The iOS 17.1 update that Apple is set to release in the near future addresses an issue that "may cause display image persistence," according to Apple's feature notes for the software. Since the launch of the iPhone 15 models, there have been sporadic reports of severe screen burn-in impacting the new devices. There was speculation that it might be a hardware issue with the OLED display, but...
While multiple reports have indicated that Apple plans to announce updated iPad Air, iPad mini, and entry-level iPad models this week, Japanese blog Mac Otakara believes a third-generation Apple Pencil is more likely to be announced instead of new iPads. An excerpt from the report, computer translated by Bing:MacOTAKARA believes that rather than an update to the iPad itself, the Apple Pencil ...
iOS 17 was released in September for the iPhone XS and newer. The software update includes a wide range of new features, but not all of them are available right away. Below, we have listed features that Apple says are coming "later this year" in a future update. Journal App An all-new Journal app will allow iPhone users to reflect on their day and memories, complete with text, photos,...
iOS 17.1 is currently available in beta, and it is expected to be released later this month. The software update includes several new features and changes for iPhones related to Apple Music, AirDrop, the Lock Screen, and more. Below, we have recapped eight new features and changes coming to the iPhone with iOS 17.1. When the software update is available, users will be able to install it by...