Apple Reportedly Starts Work on iOS 19, macOS 16, watchOS 12, and visionOS 3

Apple has already begun work on the iOS 19, macOS 16, watchOS 12, and visionOS 3 software updates for next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Writing in his most recent "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple has formally begun development of its major operating systems for 2025 with the codenames "Luck" for iOS 19, "Cheer" for macOS 16, "Nepali" for watchOS 12, and "Discovery" for ‌visionOS‌ 3.

While iOS 18, macOS 15 Sequoia, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2 have not yet been released to the public, the initiation of work on the next major software updates for Apple's major devices is in line with its normal schedule. This is partly due to the fact that hardware products destined for launch next year require software for testing purposes, but it is currently too early to know what sort of features the new operating systems will offer.

Gurman also said that the Vision Pro headset should gain Apple Intelligence as soon as next year, so this could make sense for ‌visionOS‌ 3. Meanwhile, the public beta versions of ‌iOS 18‌, macOS 15 Sequoia, ‌watchOS 11‌, and ‌visionOS 2‌ should arrive next month ahead of official release in the fall.