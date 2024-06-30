Apple Reportedly Starts Work on iOS 19, macOS 16, watchOS 12, and visionOS 3

by

Apple has already begun work on the iOS 19, macOS 16, watchOS 12, and visionOS 3 software updates for next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

aapl logo banner
Writing in his most recent "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple has formally begun development of its major operating systems for 2025 with the codenames "Luck" for iOS 19, "Cheer" for macOS 16, "Nepali" for watchOS 12, and "Discovery" for ‌visionOS‌ 3.

While iOS 18, macOS 15 Sequoia, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2 have not yet been released to the public, the initiation of work on the next major software updates for Apple's major devices is in line with its normal schedule. This is partly due to the fact that hardware products destined for launch next year require software for testing purposes, but it is currently too early to know what sort of features the new operating systems will offer.

Gurman also said that the Vision Pro headset should gain Apple Intelligence as soon as next year, so this could make sense for ‌visionOS‌ 3. Meanwhile, the public beta versions of ‌iOS 18‌, macOS 15 Sequoia, ‌watchOS 11‌, and ‌visionOS 2‌ should arrive next month ahead of official release in the fall.

Related Roundups: watchOS 10, watchOS 11, visionOS, visionOS 2, iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia
Tags: Bloomberg, Mark Gurman
Related Forums: Apple Watch, Apple Vision Pro, iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia

Popular Stories

iOS 18 and AirPods Pro Feature

iOS 18 to Bring These 5 New Features to AirPods Pro

Wednesday June 26, 2024 6:59 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iOS 18 software update is packed with features for supported iPhones, but it also promises to make your AirPods Pro experience better with a handful of sophisticated new capabilities that draw from machine learning improvements and AI enhancements. The following five AirPods Pro features are expected to arrive later this year, when iOS 18 is released to the general public in ...
Read Full Article59 comments
iphone 16 pro battery kosutami

Report: Apple Planning to Debut New Battery Replacement Method With iPhone 16

Friday June 28, 2024 7:38 am PDT by
Apple is working on technology to simplify iPhone battery replacement that could debut later this year, The Information reports. Alleged iPhone 16 Pro battery with new metal casing. The move comes in response to a new EU law requiring smartphone manufacturers to ensure batteries can be replaced by owners using easily accessible tools by 2025. According to sources involved in the iPhone's...
Read Full Article150 comments
apple watch x 91mobiles

Alleged First Look at Apple Watch X / Series 10 With 2-Inch Display

Wednesday June 26, 2024 2:44 am PDT by
Apple is rumored to be planning a revamp of the Apple Watch for the device's tenth anniversary, and 91mobiles claims to have sourced CAD renders of what could be the "Apple Watch X" or Apple Watch Series 10 from industry insiders. The site claims that the renders are of a "larger" model featuring a 2-inch display. The current Apple Watch Series 9 has a 1.7-inch display, while the Apple Watch ...
Read Full Article196 comments
airpods pro 2 pink

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and More

Tuesday June 25, 2024 12:35 pm PDT by
Apple today released new firmware update for several products, including the Lightning and USB-C versions of the AirPods Pro 2, the first-generation AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max, the second and third-generation AirPods, the Beats Fit Pro, and the PowerBeats Pro. The second-generation AirPods Pro models, the PowerBeats Pro, and the Beats Fit Pro now have firmware version 6F8, up from 6F7,...
Read Full Article61 comments

Top Rated Comments

HobeSoundDarryl Avatar
HobeSoundDarryl
5 hours ago at 12:03 pm
Would prefer codenames like "fix", "correct", "repair" & "refine" myself. ;)
Score: 20 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sniffies Avatar
sniffies
5 hours ago at 12:02 pm
Marked new mail as read on Mac, but iPhone and iPhone Mirroring still show unread badge (even hours later).

Tim, do you think you could perhaps address this decade-old issue in iOS 19 once and for all?? Or should I ask Taylor and Barbra to ask you?

Thanks.

P.S. I'm using Apple Mail app with @icloud.com address.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mveight Avatar
Mveight
5 hours ago at 12:14 pm
19 does follow 18 after all...
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
brofkand Avatar
brofkand
5 hours ago at 12:17 pm

Marked new mail as read on Mac, but iPhone and iPhone Mirroring still show unread badge (even hours later).

Tim, do you think you could perhaps address this decade-old issue in iOS 19 once and for all?? Or should I ask Taylor and Barbra to ask you?

Thanks.

P.S. I'm using Apple Mail app with @icloud.com address.
There are bugs in Mail.app that have been there since Mac OS X Tiger, if not before. It's not good software IMO.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JosephAW Avatar
JosephAW
4 hours ago at 12:45 pm
I have an idea Mr. Cook, why don’t we hold off on the next iteration and spend two years refining iOS 18 and macOS. :rolleyes:
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sputnikBA Avatar
sputnikBA
3 hours ago at 02:20 pm
All of you who have strong opinions on what’s wrong with iOS, iPadOS, macOS etc etc or seem to have all the time in the world to make jokes about Courage, “Can’t innovate, my ass” & Siri… this is the time to hit up https://apple.com/feedback and talk about where you think the platforms need work and why.

Talk directly to the people who can make things better with enough lead time that some of what you want could actually become a reality.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments