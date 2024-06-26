Get an AirTag for Just $24.99 From Amazon, Plus Discounts on Eufy's SmartTrack Card and Apple Pencil Pro

Discounts on Apple's AirTag have expanded to include the 1 Pack this week, and also still cover a sale on the 4 Pack of the Bluetooth trackers at Amazon. We're also seeing a record low discount on an AirTag alternative from Eufy, as well as savings on Apple Pencil 2 and Apple Pencil Pro.



AirTag

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the AirTag 1 Pack, Amazon has this accessory on sale for $24.99, down from $29.00. This AirTag 1 Pack isn't on sale as often as the 4 Pack option, so even at just $4 off it's still a solid discount at its second-best price.

Amazon also has the AirTag 4 Pack available for $78.99, down from $99.00. This is another second-best price, and just about $4 higher than the all-time low price. As of writing, the AirTag 4 Pack can be delivered as soon as June 28 for Prime members.



Eufy

If you want to save more money, Eufy's SmartTrack Card Bluetooth tracker is on sale right now on Amazon. This accessory is designed to fit in your wallet and is priced at $19.99 on Amazon, down from $29.99. The SmartTrack Card is compatible with Apple's Find My app, allowing you to track the device within the app and receive left behind alerts and more.

Apple Pencil Pro

Amazon today has the Apple Pencil Pro for $119.00, down from the regular price of $129.00. Although this is only a $10 discount, it's the lowest price we've tracked on the brand new Apple Pencil Pro among the major online retailers. The Apple Pencil 2 is also at an all-time low price of $79.00 right now on Amazon.

The Apple Pencil Pro launched last month alongside the new 2024 iPad lineup, introducing new gestures and capabilities into the stylus. The Apple Pencil Pro is compatible with the M4 iPad Pro and the M2 iPad Air, and marks the first update to the Apple Pencil since the Apple Pencil 2 in 2018.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.