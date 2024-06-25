OpenAI's ChatGPT App for Mac Now Available to All Users

The ChatGPT app for Mac is now available to all users, OpenAI announced today. The app first came out in mid-May, but it saw a slow rollout that was limited to ChatGPT Plus subscribers until now.



OpenAI says that the ChatGPT Mac app is meant to make it easier for users to access ChatGPT and to ask questions about email, screenshots, websites, and content on the Mac. With the ChatGPT app installed, you can press Option + Space on the keyboard to bring up a chat interface for asking ChatGPT a question.

There's a built-in Voice Mode for having voice conversations with ChatGPT, a search feature for looking through past conversations, and more. With the wider rollout, no subscription plan is necessary for using ChatGPT on the Mac. OpenAI has made the latest version of ChatGPT, GPT-4o, available for free, but for a limited number of requests.

