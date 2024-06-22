Top Stories: Apple Watch X Rumors, New Final Cut App for iPhone, and More

The avalanche of news coming out of WWDC earlier this month is finally starting to slow, but that doesn't mean there wasn't still lots to talk about in Apple news and rumors this week.

This week saw some additional rumors about the upcoming Apple Watch models, the release of major Final Cut Pro updates, the launch of Apple's annual Back to School promo in the U.S. and Canada, new budget-friendly Beats earbuds, and more, so read on below for all the details!

Apple Watch Series 10 Rumored to Feature Larger Screen and Thinner Design

2024 could be a big year for the Apple Watch, with rumors suggesting that Apple plans to unveil a special tenth-anniversary model with a major redesign, just like it did with the iPhone X.

Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo this week said the tentatively-named "Apple Watch Series 10" (which could end up being named the Apple Watch X or something else) will feature larger 45mm and 49mm screen size options, along with a thinner design.

Kuo also believes the Apple Watch Ultra 3 could be available in a black or dark finish if production is successful. The devices should be unveiled in September alongside the iPhone 16 series.

Final Cut Pro Gets Major Update, New Camera App for iPhone

Major new versions of Apple's professional video creation app Final Cut Pro were released this week for compatible Mac and iPad models. Read our coverage to learn about all of the new features included.

Notably, Apple has released an all-new Final Cut Camera companion app for the iPhone. The app powers the new Live Multicam feature in Final Cut Pro for iPad, and it also works as a standalone video recording app.

Apple's Back to School Sale Launches in U.S. and Canada

Apple's annual Back to School promotion has returned in the U.S. and Canada, offering students and select educational staff a free Apple gift card with the purchase of an eligible new Mac or iPad.

We have outlined the exact gift card values in our coverage of the sale, which runs through September 30. As usual, the Back to School promotion is on top of Apple's regular educational discounts for students.

These iOS 18 Features Aren't Coming to iPhones Until iOS 18.1 or Later

iOS 18 includes many new features for the iPhone, but not all of them will be available when the update is initially released to the public in September.

In an article this week, we listed all of the new features and changes that will not be available until a later version of iOS 18, according to Apple's website. These features should begin rolling out with iOS 18.1 in October, followed by iOS 18.2 in December, with more to come next year.

Beats Solo Buds Now Available: 18-Hour Battery and a Tiny Case for $79.99

The new Beats Solo Buds wireless earbuds are now available to order on Apple's online store for delivery, and they can also be purchased in person at select Apple retail stores and resellers around the world.

Beats Solo Buds feature an affordable $79.99 price, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a compact USB-C carrying case. However, they lack active noise cancellation, and the carrying case does not have a built-in battery.

Apple Seeds First Beta of iOS 17.6

The first betas of iOS 17.6, macOS 14.6, tvOS 17.6, visionOS 1.3, and other software updates are now available for testing.

There is not a whole lot new in the iOS 17.6 beta so far for the iPhone, with only minor changes discovered within the update's code. Apple has already shifted its focus towards iOS 18, which is currently in beta for developers and will be released to the public later this year.

