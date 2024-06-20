Beats Solo Buds Available at Select Apple Stores Starting Today

The new Beats Solo Buds wireless earbuds are available to purchase at select Apple retail stores and authorized resellers around the world starting today.



Beats Solo Buds feature a more affordable $79.99 price in the U.S., up to 18 hours of battery life, and a compact USB-C carrying case. However, they lack active noise cancellation, and the carrying case does not have a built-in battery. As a result, the earbuds can only be charged when the case is connected to an external power source.

Beats Solo Buds pre-orders began on Tuesday, ahead of today's launch. The earbuds can be purchased on Apple's online store for delivery, or in-store pickup where available. More details can be found in our coverage from a few months ago.

Beats Solo 4 on-ear headphones also launched this year, and a new version of the discontinued Beats Pill wireless speaker is expected to be announced next week.