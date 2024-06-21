Second iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia Betas Coming Monday With iPhone Mirroring and SharePlay Screen Sharing

Apple plans to release the second beta of iOS 18 to developers on Monday, Apple spokesperson Fred Sainz told The Verge. The information was provided as part of a statement on certain new ‌iOS 18‌, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia features that will be delayed in the European Union.



Two of the features that will not be coming to the EU this fall are set to debut in next week's ‌iOS 18‌ developer beta, with Apple introducing support for iPhone Mirroring in ‌macOS Sequoia‌ and expanded SharePlay screen sharing across ‌iOS 18‌, ‌iPadOS 18‌, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌.

‌iPhone‌ Mirroring allows an ‌iPhone‌ to be controlled via a Mac, with full functionality for accessing apps, interacting with notifications, and more. SharePlay screen sharing will let Apple users take over the screen of another Apple user to provide technical support and other help.

Neither of these options are available in the current ‌iOS 18‌, ‌iPadOS 18‌, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ betas, as Apple is rolling out features during the beta testing period. Apple Intelligence, which also won't be coming in the European Union, is set to come out later this summer. Apple will likely time it to the public beta, which is coming in July.

Apple says that it needs to delay some features in the European Union because of the complexities of making sure they adhere to the regulations mandated in the Digital Markets Act.