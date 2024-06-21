Apple Intelligence Features Not Coming to Europe at Launch Due to DMA

by

Apple today said that European customers will not get access to the Apple Intelligence, iPhone Mirroring, and SharePlay Screen Sharing features that are coming to the ‌iPhone‌, iPad, and Mac this September due to regulatory issues related to the Digital Markets Act.

Apple Intelligence General Feature
In a statement to Financial Times, Apple said that there will be a delay as it works to figure out how to make the new functionality compatible with the European Union's competition rules.

Due to the regulatory uncertainties brought about by the Digital Markets Act, we do not believe that we will be able to roll out three of these [new] features -- iPhone Mirroring, SharePlay Screen Sharing enhancements, and Apple Intelligence -- to our EU users this year.

Apple Intelligence includes a wide range of additions that overhaul everything from Siri to apps, while ‌iPhone‌ Mirroring is a feature that allows the ‌iPhone‌ to be controlled on a connected Mac. SharePlay Screen Sharing lets users take control of another person's screen while using the SharePlay feature, with the aim of providing assistance.

Some of the Siri-related Apple Intelligence capabilities will not be launching until 2025, but Genmoji, Image Playground, Writing Tools, and many new in-app capabilities are set to be available starting in September, and these are what ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and Mac users in the European Union will miss out on. It is not clear how long it will take Apple to expand this features to the EU, nor what changes Apple might have to make to introduce them under the DMA.

Apple's warning comes as the European Commission prepares to make a ruling on whether prior changes to allow for app marketplaces meet the terms of the DMA. Regulators have said that there are "very serious" issues with Apple's implementation, likely related to the Core Technology Fee that Apple is charging.

Top Rated Comments

Risco Avatar
Risco
12 minutes ago at 09:49 am
So that means UK will be getting it?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mdnoble Avatar
mdnoble
11 minutes ago at 09:49 am
EU != Europe
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RyanNSkolnick Avatar
RyanNSkolnick
7 minutes ago at 09:53 am

this is complete and utter bantha poodoo!

nothing in our dma says apple can't bring it to our markets in the way they've announced it at wwdc in fact I would say and hazzard a guess with them offering an external ai processor from the start, in this case OpenAI's ChatGPT, it is already in complete compliance with the spirit of the DMA. This is just Apple being spiteful for their other troubles with eu lawmakers, the spotify case and the epic thing....
How is Apple supposed to implement iPhone mirroring without letting any other company have access to core APIs that would allow this sort of interaction? That would violate the DMA

How is Apple supposed to implement Apple Intelligence without giving third party AI programs the same core OS access that Apple Intelligence will have? (Chat GPT does not have that same access, it will be more akin to a wrapper that Siri will pass requests to)

This was something people were screaming out when the DMA was being debated. And now it's happening
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
brofkand Avatar
brofkand
14 minutes ago at 09:46 am
I doubt they'll be able to roll them out to other customers either, so no big loss.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
breenmask Avatar
breenmask
13 minutes ago at 09:48 am
it's ok though, I can now side load that one shady looking app that I've always wanted that's going to steal all of my info

hurray!!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DaveFlash Avatar
DaveFlash
10 minutes ago at 09:51 am
this is complete and utter bantha poodoo!

nothing in our dma says apple can't bring it to our markets in the way they've announced it at wwdc in fact I would say and hazzard a guess with them offering an external ai processor from the start, in this case OpenAI's ChatGPT, it is already in complete compliance with the spirit of the DMA. Add to that the fact they spent a long time going on about their private cloud compute and then I assume it's also in compliance of GDPR and even goes beyond what GDPR stipulates.

So, this is just Apple being spiteful for their other troubles with eu lawmakers, the spotify case and the epic thing....
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments