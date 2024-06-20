Satechi Launches Qi2 Wireless Car Charger

Satechi today announced the launch of its latest Qi2 product, a car charger that is able to mount to a vehicle's vents. The Qi2 Wireless Car Charger is able to charge a compatible iPhone at up to 15W, which is the same speed as an official MagSafe charger.



Like many of Satechi's products, the Qi2 Wireless Car Charger is made from an aluminum material that is designed to match Apple's devices It comes in a space gray color, with a soft black silicone charging pad available for the ‌iPhone‌. It clips on to a vent with a stabilizing clamp, and includes a 25W car charger and 3.3-foot USB-C cable. The mount is able to swivel, and it can be used in landscape or portrait mode.

Qi2 charging speeds are available on the ‌iPhone‌ 12 and later, with Apple adding support for the faster charging through software updates. All of Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ iPhones are now able to charge at the faster Qi2 speeds. As with ‌MagSafe‌, the ‌iPhone‌ will need to be caseless or equipped with a magnetic case.

The Qi2 Wireless Car Charger can be purchased from the Satechi website for $60.